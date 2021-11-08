Golden Knights report: New arrival lands in Las Vegas

The Golden Knights welcomed a key figure to Las Vegas on Sunday before they played the Red Wings in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) celebrates with defenseman Moritz Seider (53) and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) celebrates with center Pius Suter (24) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Golden Knights at Red Wings

At a glance

Red Wings win 5-2

RJ’s three stars

■ 3. Knights center Nicolas Roy — He had a goal and an assist to continue his hot streak since moving up in the lineup between left wing Jonathan Marchessault and right wing Reilly Smith. Roy has five points the last three games.

■ 2. Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond — The rookie got Detroit’s first goal in the first period on the power play. The 19-year-old has six goals in his first 13 games.

■ 1. Red Wings center Pius Suter — He finished with a goal and primary assist. The shot he scored on was impressive, as he got the puck to the top of the net from the middle of the left faceoff circle.

Key play

Detroit right wing Robby Fabbri’s first-period power-play goal.

The Knights looked sharp to start Sunday’s game and quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead. Then an Alex Pietrangelo penalty and Raymond’s goal tied things up.

The Red Wings were back on the power play in 23 seconds when left wing William Carrier was called for holding. Suter set up Fabbri on the right circle, and he beat goaltender Laurent Brossoit to make it 2-1.

The Knights never led again despite their solid start. They went from leading to trailing in 1:56.

Key stat

Two — The number of power-play goals the Knights allowed, both coming in the first period.

It’s the second time this season they’ve given up that many in a single game. Their top-ranked penalty kill gave up two only twice all of last season. It’s the first time since March 12 against St. Louis the Knights have given up two power-play goals in the same period.

Knights quotable

“Just an OK road trip. When you go .500 on a road trip it’s just OK. It could have been a great road trip if we won tonight. But we’ll just bring it back home, get the energy from our crowd and be ready for them.” — left wing Jonathan Marchessault

Eichel arrives

New Knights center Jack Eichel arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday and was welcomed by the Golden Knight, mascot Chance, drummers, dancers and showgirls. He also appeared in the first intermission of the AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain broadcast.

Did we do it again? Yes, we DID do it again 😆 Welcome home, @jackeichel 🤩#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/EQxhPt7pGr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 7, 2021

Eichel was acquired along with a conditional draft pick Thursday from the Buffalo Sabres for right wing Alex Tuch, prospect Peyton Krebs and two conditional picks. He will undergo neck surgery Friday in Denver and is not expected to play for three to five months afterwards.

“Very warm welcome,” Eichel said. “I’m super excited to be here.”

