Golden Knights report: NHL All-Star Weekend tickets on sale

A limited number of tickets to NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena are available on the Golden Knights website.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) takes the puck away from Washington Capitals center Connor McMichael (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates to celebrate with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he assisted Marchessault on a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights at Capitals

Knights win 1-0

RJ’s three stars

3. Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek — He was the hard-luck loser after making 28 saves. He kept his team in it until the end, denying a dangerous shot from left wing Jonathan Marchessault with 3:26 left.

2. Knights right wing Michael Amadio — He scored the game’s only goal in his 200th NHL game. It was his fourth goal of the season, two off his career high.

1. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner — He made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season. He made eight on the penalty kill, including three on a 5-on-3 in the second period.

Key play

Amadio’s goal.

The play started when defenseman Nic Hague, playing in his first game since Dec. 28, led a charge through the neutral zone and dumped in the puck. He chased it down into the offensive zone and eventually it moved back to left wing Brett Howden at the left point.

Howden fired a shot on net that got behind Vanecek. Amadio, battling in front of the crease, saw the loose puck before defenseman Dmitry Orlov did. He tapped it in for his first goal in five games.

Key stat

7 — The number of road games the Knights have won in a row, which is a franchise record.

They’re 12-5 on the road this season. Their .706 road points percentage is second-best in the NHL behind only the Carolina Hurricanes (.725), their next opponent.

The Knights haven’t lost a road game since Dec. 1 in Anaheim.

Smith enters’ COVID-19 protocol

The Knights played Monday without one of their key forwards.

The team announced right wing Reilly Smith entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol before the game. Smith is tied for third on the Knights in scoring with 29 points in 41 games. He was previously one of three players on the team, along with right wing Keegan Kolesar and defenseman Brayden McNabb, who had yet to miss a game this season.

The Knights also have captain Mark Stone in the COVID-19 protocol. Left wing Jonas Rondbjerg was called up from the Silver Knights with Smith out and played Monday. Center Jake Leschyshyn and defenseman Daniil Miromanov were also called up.

All-Star Weekend tickets on sale

The Knights released a limited number of tickets for All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena on their website Monday.

The ticket packages available include the same seats for the skills competition on Feb. 4 and the All-Star Game on Feb. 5. The Knights have three participants in the game: coach Pete DeBoer, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Stone.

Knights’ next 10

At Carolina, 4 p.m. Tuesday

At Florida, 4 p.m. Thursday

At Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Saturday

Vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. Feb. 1

At Edmonton, 6 p.m. Feb. 8

At Calgary, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Feb. 16

Vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. Feb. 18

At San Jose, 5 p.m. Feb. 20

At Arizona, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Ben Gotz Review-Journal