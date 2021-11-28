Golden Knights report: NHL record set at T-Mobile Arena

The Golden Knights witnessed an NHL record get set in their 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell (6) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) defend the net against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Oilers win 3-2

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault — He got the primary assist on his team’s second goal, even though he made it happen. He also had five shots in his first game back since entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Nov. 16.

2. Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen — The netminder was outstanding in his second win in two starts at T-Mobile Arena this season. He stopped 36 of the 38 shots he faced.

1. Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi and left wing Zach Hyman — The two forwards were both pests and scored on a breakaway. They each finished with six shots on goal, tied for the most on the team.

Key play

Hyman’s goal with 16 seconds left in the first period.

Knights captain Mark Stone had the puck along the left wall in the offensive zone with time winding down in the first. He tried to make a pass with defenseman Cody Ceci pressuring him, but the puck rolled off his stick. Right wing Zack Kassian picked it up and sent Hyman on a breakaway.

Hyman, even with Stone breathing down on him on the backcheck, used a backhand move to beat goaltender Robin Lehner and put the Oilers up 2-0 before the first intermission. All three Edmonton goals came in transition.

Key stat

0 — The number of points Edmonton centers Leon Draisailt and Connor McDavid scored Saturday.

It was the fourth time this season Draisaitl, the NHL’s scoring leader with 40 points, failed to find the scoresheet. It was the second time for McDavid, who is tied for second in points (36) with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

Draisailt won the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP in 2020, and McDavid won it in 2017 and 2021.

Russell sets record

Oilers defenseman Kris Russell made history at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Russell blocked six shots to become the NHL’s all-time leader with 2,003. He beat out former Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook (1,998) for the honor.

Russell, 34, has played in 889 NHL games for five teams.

Leschyshyn sent down

The Knights assigned center Jake Leschyshyn to the American Hockey League’s Silver Knights on Saturday.

Leschyshyn had one goal and three assists in his first 18 NHL games. The 22-year-old was sent down one day after fellow rookies Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter and Ben Jones were also moved to the Silver Knights.

Marchessault and center Brett Howden exited the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols before Saturday’s game, giving the Golden Knights 12 healthy forwards without the rookies.

Knights quotable

“I think we did a lot of really good things tonight, but when you give those odd-man rushes, sooner or later they’re gonna bite you.” — Knights right wing Reilly Smith

Knights’ next 10

At Anaheim, 7 p.m. Dec. 1

At Arizona, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. Dec. 5

Vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

At Boston, 4 p.m. Dec. 14

At New Jersey, 4 p.m. Dec. 16

At N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m. Dec. 17

At N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m. Dec. 19