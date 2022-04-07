Golden Knights report: Prospect to play in Frozen Four

Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson continues his quest for a national championship when Michigan faces Denver on Thursday in the Frozen Four semifinals.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot by Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights vs. Canucks

Canucks win 5-1

RJ’s three stars

3. Canucks center J.T. Miller — Picked up two secondary assists in the second period to help the Canucks stretch their lead. Miller’s puck possession in the offensive zone also helped create Vancouver’s fourth goal.

2. Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko — Finished with 33 saves. He didn’t need to stand on his head, but came up big early in the second period against Jonathan Marchessault and during a third-period penalty kill.

1. Canucks winger Elias Pettersson — The backhand pass he made to Tanner Pearson for Vancouver’s third goal was a thing of beauty. Pettersson had two goals, four points and also drew a penalty that led to a power-play goal.

Key play

Brad Richardson’s go-ahead goal.

The Knights had trouble breaking out against the Canucks’ forecheck, and this was a prime example.

Defenseman Alec Martinez retrieved the puck in the corner and, while being pressured by Richardson, tried to send it along the wall to Chandler Stephenson.

But Stephenson appeared to have his back turned, and Vancouver forward Conor Garland stepped in front of the pass. He deflected the puck down low, and Richardson picked up the loose change near the hashmarks, then beat Knights goalie Robin Lehner.

The goal came 17 seconds after Bo Horvat tied the score 1-1 on a first-period power play.

Key stat

10-1-2 — The Knights’ all-time record against Vancouver after losing to the Canucks in regulation for the first time.

Brisson in Frozen Four

Michigan sophomore forward Brendan Brisson continues his quest for a national championship when the Wolverines (31-9-1) face Denver (29-9-1) on Thursday in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Opening faceoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Brisson was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and tops Michigan with 21 goals, including six game-winners. His 42 points are second on the team behind Matty Beniers, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft by Seattle.

The Knights selected Brisson in the first round in 2020, and he will decide after the season whether to sign an entry-level contract or return to Michigan for his junior season. Brisson’s rights remain with the Knights until Aug. 15, 2024.

The top-seeded Wolverines are making their 26th appearance in the Frozen Four and are favored to win their first title since 1998. Michigan features seven first-round picks, including four of the top five selections in 2021.

Minnesota (26-12) takes on Minnesota State (37-5) in the other semifinal, and the winners meet Saturday for the championship.

Heart and soul

The Knights hosted Organ Donor Night against the Canucks and wore specialty jerseys that were signed and auctioned off during the game.

All fans in attendance also received light-up sticks presented by NV Donor Network.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to support donor awareness in the local community.

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. Saturday

At Vancouver, 7 p.m. Tuesday

At Calgary, 6 p.m. April 14

At Edmonton, 1 p.m. April 16

Vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. April 18

Vs. Washington, 7 p.m. April 20

Vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. April 24

At Dallas, 5:30 p.m. April 26

At Chicago, 5:30 p.m. April 27

At St. Louis, 5 p.m. April 29

