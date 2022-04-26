Golden Knights report: Russian prospect signs 2-year contract

The Golden Knights signed forward Ivan Morozov to a two-year, entry-level contract. The 21-year-old will join the Silver Knights for the rest of the season.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) comforts goaltender Logan Thompson (36), who had given up a goal to Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Stars won 3-2. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Ivan Morozov of Russia, left, and Sergei Drozd of Belarus battle for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Russia and Belarus at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan)

Golden Knights vs. Stars

Stars win 3-2, SO

RJ’s three stars

3. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger — He stopped 33 of 35 shots and came up with two key saves in the third period, then turned away all seven attempts in the shootout to earn his 29th victory.

2. Knights forward Chandler Stephenson — He was a factor on both goals, including a power-play tally in the final seconds of the second period that put the Knights ahead. Stephenson has four goals in the past four games.

1. Stars forward Jason Robertson — The second-year standout scored two goals in regulation, including No. 40 to tie the score in the third period. He is the fourth player in Dallas Stars history to hit that milestone.

Key play

Oettinger’s third-period save on William Karlsson.

The Knights pushed hard for the go-ahead goal and had a handful of chances that the Stars goalie denied. The best might have come with about eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Karlsson controlled the puck high in the defensive zone after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo blocked a shot and the Stars were caught up ice. That led to an odd-man rush with Evgenii Dadonov and only Stars defenseman Ryan Suter back.

Dadonov saucered a perfect pass over Suter’s stick, but Oettinger was able to slide across his crease and get a piece of Karlsson’s one-timer to keep the score tied.

Key stat

0:00 — Dylan Coghlan’s ice time. The Knights were short a forward, but shortened the bench and never used the defenseman.

Russian prospect signs

Forward Ivan Morozov signed a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.

He also signed a professional tryout agreement with the Silver Knights and will join the American Hockey League team for the remainder of the season.

Morozov, 21, appeared in 105 Kontinental Hockey League games over five seasons, finishing with 23 goals and 49 points along with 42 penalty minutes.

Last season, Morozov emerged as a top prospect in the Knights’ system after he posted 13 goals and 31 points in 55 games with SKA St. Petersburg and also represented Russia at the 2021 world championship.

But Morozov did not sign an extension with the KHL club and made it clear he intended to play next season in North America. As a result, his playing time suffered, and he was traded to HC Sochi in December. In 22 games combined, Morozov posted 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Morozov was a second-round pick by the Knights in 2018 and is projected to be a middle-six forward.

Kolesar out

Winger Keegan Kolesar did not travel with the Knights and is week to week with a lower-body injury, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Kolesar was hurt late in the second period of Sunday’s shootout loss to San Jose and did not return.

In 77 games, Kolesar posted career highs in goals (seven), assists (17) and points (24). He ranks seventh in the NHL in hits and leads the Knights with 68 penalty minutes, but also drew a team-high 22 penalties.

Knights’ final two

At Chicago, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

At St. Louis, 5 p.m. Friday

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.