Golden Knights report: Shea Theodore a late scratch in win

RJ’s three stars

3. Devils center Jack Hughes — The former No. 1 pick scored on rebound in the first period, had a goal disallowed late and finished with 11 shot attempts (four on net) while driving much of New Jersey’s offense.

2. Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan — A late addition to the lineup, he had a power-play goal to tie the game in the first period and added an assist. The only blemish was a pair of penalties, the second of which led to a Devils goal.

1. Knights center William Karlsson — He sent a perfectly placed shot into the upper corner for a 3-1 third-period lead, and added an assist on Jonathan Marchessault’s empty-net goal. It was his first multipoint game of the season.

Key play

William Carrier’s second-period goal.

The Knights were on their heels for most of the second period and outshot 15-7 by the time it ended. But they were able to enter the third period with the lead because of a good shift by the fourth line early on.

Carrier showed excellent eye-hand coordination, redirecting Keegan Kolesar’s pass out of the air with the shaft of his stick for his fourth goal. The Knights improved to 13-0 when leading after two periods.

Key stat

39 — The number of goals scored in the third period by the Knights after they pumped in three more against the Devils. That is tied with Colorado for the league lead.

In a hot zone

Defenseman Shea Theodore was a late scratch after taking warmups for reasons that were not related to COVID-19 and replaced by Coghlan. But the Knights appear to be trying to dodge coronavirus raindrops on this road trip.

“Nobody in COVID protocol, knock on wood,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “But it’s always in the back of your mind, especially with what’s going on around the league.”

Minutes before warmups, the Devils announced defenseman P.K. Subban was being held out of Thursday’s game as a precaution. Forward Jesper Boqvist entered COVID-19 protocol after he missed the morning skate awaiting test results.

New Jersey captain Nico Hischier and defensemen Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros already were in protocol, and coach Lindy Ruff indicated several players were under the weather during Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to Philadelphia.

In addition, four Boston players and a staff member were added to the protocol Thursday, two days after the Knights played in Boston.

Knights’ next 10

At N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m. Friday

At N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m. Sunday

Vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. Thursday

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Dec. 27

At Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Vs. Anaheim, noon Dec. 31

Vs. Winnipeg, 1 p.m. Jan. 2

Vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. Jan. 4

Vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Jan. 6

