47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights report: Shea Theodore leads way to first place

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2021 - 2:56 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2), Max Pacioretty (67), Nicolas Roy (10) and Brayden Mc ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2), Max Pacioretty (67), Nicolas Roy (10) and Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate with goalie Robin Lehner (90) during an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Golden Knights at Islanders

Knights win 4-3 (SO)

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner — He made 29 saves in his return to Long Island. He also improved to 2-0 in shootouts this season by stopping both attempts he faced.

2. Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — He had a game-high six shots on goal and played 29:50, his second-highest total of the season. He also had an assist to give him eight points his last seven games.

1. Knights defenseman Shea Theodore — He had his first two-goal game since Jan. 20. He also scored his first power-play goal since March 1, 2020.

Key play

Theodore’s second goal.

His first gave the Knights a 2-1 lead 5:46 into the third period, but then the Islanders scored twice to go up 3-2. Lehner had to go to the bench to keep the hopes of a perfect 4-0 road trip alive.

Pietrangelo set up left wing Pacioretty up for a one-timer in the final minute and recovered the puck himself when it came back around the boards. He came off the blue line, faked a one-timer himself and then passed the puck to Theodore in the middle of the offensive zone.

Theodore’s one-timed blast beat goaltender Ilya Sorokin glove-side and tied the game with 48 seconds remaining. It was the Knights’ third 6-on-5 goal of the season, tied for the seventh-most in the NHL.

Key stat

.645 — The Knights’ point percentage after Sunday’s win improved their record to 20-11-0.

That’s first in the Pacific Division ahead of Calgary (.643). Their 40 points are tied for the most in the Pacific with Anaheim. It’s the first time the Knights top the standings since starting 1-0-0 with an opening-night win against Seattle.

Tuch ready to go

Former Knight Alex Tuch will make his Buffalo Sabres debut Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, coach Don Granato said.

Tuch has yet to play this season after having shoulder surgery in the summer. He was traded to Buffalo as part of the Jack Eichel deal in November. Tuch grew up in Syracuse, New York cheering for the Sabres.

“He’s ready to go,” Granato said. “He’s as excited as anybody I’ve ever seen to play a game, because it’s here. Because he’s putting that jersey on.”

Tuch played four seasons with the Knights after being acquired in an expansion-draft trade with Minnesota. The 25-year-old had 139 points in 249 games.

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. Thursday

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Dec. 27

At Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Vs. Ducks, noon Dec. 31

Vs. Jets, 1 p.m. Jan. 2

Vs. Predators, 7 p.m. Jan. 4

Vs. Rangers, 7 p.m. Jan. 6

Vs. Blackhawks, 7 p.m. Jan. 8

Vs. Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. Jan. 11

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Ben Gotz Review-Journal

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
2
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
3
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
4
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
5
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates against New York Rangers right wing R ...
Golden Knights edge Rangers in shootout
By / RJ

Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped all three attempts in the shootout, and the Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.