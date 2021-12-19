Golden Knights report: Shea Theodore leads way to first place

One of the Golden Knights’ original members will suit up for a new team Monday after being traded in November.

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2), Max Pacioretty (67), Nicolas Roy (10) and Brayden McNabb (3) celebrate with goalie Robin Lehner (90) during an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Golden Knights at Islanders

Knights win 4-3 (SO)

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights goaltender Robin Lehner — He made 29 saves in his return to Long Island. He also improved to 2-0 in shootouts this season by stopping both attempts he faced.

2. Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo — He had a game-high six shots on goal and played 29:50, his second-highest total of the season. He also had an assist to give him eight points his last seven games.

1. Knights defenseman Shea Theodore — He had his first two-goal game since Jan. 20. He also scored his first power-play goal since March 1, 2020.

Key play

Theodore’s second goal.

His first gave the Knights a 2-1 lead 5:46 into the third period, but then the Islanders scored twice to go up 3-2. Lehner had to go to the bench to keep the hopes of a perfect 4-0 road trip alive.

Pietrangelo set up left wing Pacioretty up for a one-timer in the final minute and recovered the puck himself when it came back around the boards. He came off the blue line, faked a one-timer himself and then passed the puck to Theodore in the middle of the offensive zone.

Theodore’s one-timed blast beat goaltender Ilya Sorokin glove-side and tied the game with 48 seconds remaining. It was the Knights’ third 6-on-5 goal of the season, tied for the seventh-most in the NHL.

Key stat

.645 — The Knights’ point percentage after Sunday’s win improved their record to 20-11-0.

That’s first in the Pacific Division ahead of Calgary (.643). Their 40 points are tied for the most in the Pacific with Anaheim. It’s the first time the Knights top the standings since starting 1-0-0 with an opening-night win against Seattle.

Tuch ready to go

Former Knight Alex Tuch will make his Buffalo Sabres debut Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, coach Don Granato said.

Tuch has yet to play this season after having shoulder surgery in the summer. He was traded to Buffalo as part of the Jack Eichel deal in November. Tuch grew up in Syracuse, New York cheering for the Sabres.

“He’s ready to go,” Granato said. “He’s as excited as anybody I’ve ever seen to play a game, because it’s here. Because he’s putting that jersey on.”

Tuch played four seasons with the Knights after being acquired in an expansion-draft trade with Minnesota. The 25-year-old had 139 points in 249 games.

