Golden Knights report: Special teams produce four goals in loss

The Golden Knights took over the NHL lead in short-handed goals, scoring twice while down a man during a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at Honda Center.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Ducks win 6-5

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights winger Mattias Janmark — He assisted on Zach Whitecloud’s short-handed goal in the final seconds of the second period with a strong drive to the net and added a short-handed goal of his own early in the third period.

2. Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale — The smooth-skating rookie set up Troy Terry’s one-timer for Anaheim’s first goal with a slick cross-ice feed and scored off the rush in the third period to put the Ducks ahead 5-3.

1. Ducks center Trevor Zegras — The most dangerous player all night, he finished with three assists and was on the ice for four of Anaheim’s six goals. The rookie nearly scored a between-the-legs goal in the third period.

Key play

Anthony Stolarz’s late save on Evgenii Dadonov.

The Knights were awarded a late power play when defenseman Josh Manson went off for roughing and pulled goalie Robin Lehner with a chance to tie the game 5-5 in the final two minutes.

Dadonov found room in the slot and one-timed a pass from Mark Stone, but the Ducks goalie made a left pad save to keep it a one-goal game. Isac Lundestrom added an empty-net goal moments later, which proved to be the game winner.

Key stat

5 — The number of short-handed goals scored by the Knights through 22 games, most in the NHL ahead of Colorado and Washington. That temporarily tied their goal total on the power play until Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith converted in the third period.

Century city

Pete DeBoer coached his 100th game with the Knights since he was hired Jan. 15, 2020. Technically, he missed one game last season while in COVID-19 protocol, but was the coach of record while general manager Kelly McCrimmon was behind the bench against St. Louis on Jan. 26.

The Knights are 67-29-4 under DeBoer, and their .690 points percentage during that time ranks third in the NHL behind Colorado (.719) and Carolina (.694).

“I know for sure in the bubble it felt like I had coached 1,000 in two months,” DeBoer said Wednesday, “and when I think back now, it feels like I just got here.”

On the board

Winger Michael Amadio played his first game after being released from COVID-19 protocol and earned an assist on William Carrier’s goal for his first point in eight games with the Knights.

Amadio hadn’t recorded a point since April 10 when he played for Ottawa and had an assist against Toronto. He hasn’t scored a goal since Dec. 14, 2019.

Clipped wings

The Ducks played without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who left Tuesday’s game in the first period with an apparent left ankle injury after getting tangled up near the boards with Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo. Getzlaf is second on the team with 20 points in 23 games.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson, the league leader in saves, also rested on the second of back-to-back games. Stolarz started for the third time since Nov. 5.

Knights’ next 10

At Arizona, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. Sunday

Vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

At Boston, 4 p.m. Dec. 14

At New Jersey, 4 p.m. Dec. 16

At New York Rangers, 4 p.m. Dec. 17

At New York Islanders, 11 a.m. Dec. 19

Vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dec. 21

