Golden Knights report: William Carrier roasts Ryan Reaves

Left wing William Carrier couldn’t help but poke some fun at his former linemate Ryan Reaves after Sunday’s morning skate.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates with the puck while followed by Calgary Flames defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) and Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Golden Knights vs. Flames

Knights win 3-2

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov — He scored his seventh goal in the third period. It was his second straight game with a goal after going seven games without one.

2. Knights left wing Max Pacioretty — He scored his sixth goal in seven games off a transition chance in the first period. That extended his point streak to five games.

1. Knights center Nicolas Roy — He had a goal and an assist for the second consecutive game. This one came after he was moved to the third line thanks to center William Karlsson’s return.

Key play

Dadonov’s goal

The Flames cut their deficit to 2-1 with 10:41 left in the third period. A game the Knights controlled was put into doubt. Dadonov changed that in a hurry.

His line created a transition chance and he put home a rebound created by Roy. The goal came 1:26 after Calgary’s, restoring the Knights’ two-goal cushion. It wound up being the game-winner.

Key stat

2 — The number of high-danger scoring chances the Knights gave up at five-on-five, a season low.

They entered Sunday giving up 12.85 per 60 minutes. That was the second-highest total in the NHL behind only Philadelphia. Calgary didn’t come close to that.

The Knights’ previous low in high-danger scoring chances allowed was four in wins against Seattle and Minnesota.

Reaves gets roasted

Ryan Reaves isn’t even on the Knights anymore and he’s still catching heat.

Left wing William Carrier, Reaves’ former linemate, poked fun at the current New York Ranger when answering a question about new teammate Michael Amadio.

“He’s got a great shot,” Carrier said of Amadio after setting him up for a goal in Friday’s 7-1 win against Arizona. “My old right winger didn’t have that much of a good shot, so definitely got to use him.”

Carrier may have to answer soon for his crack about Reaves, who had 18 goals in 209 games with the Knights and has none this season with the Rangers. The two sides meet Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden.

Patrick practices

Knights center Nolan Patrick participated in the team’s morning skate Sunday in a non-contact jersey.

Patrick, who was acquired in an offseason trade, hasn’t played since suffering an upper-body injury Oct. 22 against the Edmonton Oilers. He has one goal in four games.

Eichel update

Knights coach Pete DeBoer said he gets weekly updates on center Jack Eichel, who is skating in North Carolina while recovering from his November neck surgery. Eichel, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Sabres, was expected to play his first game three to five months after the operation.

“Nothing but real positive news,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “You love to see those steps, and more importantly we like to hear that things are going really well.”

Knights’ next 10

Vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Friday

Vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

At Boston, 4 p.m. Dec. 14

At New Jersey, 4 p.m. Dec. 16

At N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m. Dec. 17

At N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m. Dec. 19

Vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dec. 21

Vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. Dec. 27

