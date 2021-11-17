Golden Knights report: Winning streak ends at 3

Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes scored the go-ahead goal in the third period Tuesday night to hand the Golden Knights their first home loss since Oct. 24.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes

Hurricanes win 4-2

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights goalie Robin Lehner — Despite his personal four-game winning streak ending, he prevented Carolina from turning the game into a blowout early and stopped all 19 shots he saw in the second period. Lehner fell to 0-6 vs. the Hurricanes in his career.

2. Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta — He didn’t see much action in his second start of the season making 21 saves. But Raanta had a handful of key stops in the second period and turned away Mark Stone with about 12 minutes left in the third to keep Carolina ahead.

1. Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho — He finished with two points, including the secondary assist on Seth Jarvis’ go-ahead goal early in the third period. Aho also chipped in a rebound for a power-play goal during the final minute of the first to put Carolina ahead 2-0.

Key play

Seth Jarvis’ go-ahead goal for Carolina.

The Hurricanes struggled in the third period of their past two games but fixed that issue against the Knights.

Jarvis was in the right spot at the right time 1:11 into the period, as defenseman Ethan Bear’s shot was blocked by Evgenii Dadonov and bounced into the slot. Jarvis spun and snapped a shot past Lehner, who couldn’t recover in time after the puck pinballed around.

It was the second goal of the season for Jarvis, the Hurricanes’ first-round pick in 2020.

Key stat

7 — The number of shots on goal registered by the Knights in the third period. After entering the final 20 minutes deadlocked at 2, Carolina shut the door and handed the Knights their first home loss since Oct. 24. The Hurricanes lead the NHL with a plus-11 goal differential in the third period.

Janmark plays

Winger Mattias Janmark was in the lineup against the Hurricanes after missing practice Monday for a maintenance day. He was turned away on a second-period breakaway with the chance to put the Knights ahead.

Janmark played one shift in the third period of Saturday’s victory over Vancouver and finished with 8:37 of ice time on 12 shifts, the fewest of any of the Knights’ forwards.

The Knights recalled forwards Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi from the American Hockey League, but only Cotter appeared against Carolina.

Center Chandler Stephenson, who briefly left Saturday’s game and also missed Monday’s practice for maintenance, skated in his usual spot on the first line with Mark Stone and Dadonov.

Dadonov bloodied

Late in the third period, Dadonov caught a high stick and went to the locker room with blood streaming down his face with 1:49 remaining.

There was no penalty on the play, as officials ruled that Aho’s blade caught Dadonov on the follow-through as he attempted to clear the puck.

