Golden Knights reportedly 1 of 2 finalists to acquire Jack Eichel

The Golden Knights are one of two finalists to land injured Buffalo star Jack Eichel in a trade with the Sabres, according to ESPN.com.

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights remain in the running to acquire Buffalo center Jack Eichel.

According to a report from ESPN.com late Tuesday, the Knights are one of two finalists to land the injured star in a trade with the Sabres. Calgary is the other team in the mix, with a deal reportedly at the “1-yard line.”

Eichel is sidelined with a herniated disk in his neck and remains embroiled in a dispute with the Sabres’ organization about how to treat the injury.

Buffalo prefers Eichel have a fusion surgery, while Eichel’s camp wants to undergo an artificial disk replacement surgery, which has never has been performed on an NHL player.

Under NHL collective bargaining agreement, teams have the final say on the treatment of injuries.

The Knights’ interest indicates they will approve Eichel’s disk replacement surgery, which comes with a three-month recovery and would likely keep him out until after the Olympic break in February.

Eichel is a five-time 20-goal scorer and appeared in three straight All-Star Games from 2018 to 2020. His contract carries a $10 million salary cap hit and runs through the 2025-26 season.

To make the money work, the Knights would have to part with a key piece such forward Alex Tuch, who grew up in upstate New York. The Knights reportedly were unwilling to include rookie forward Peyton Krebs in a deal, but could do so now along with another player and draft pick(s).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

