Golden Knights reportedly add backup goalie in free agency
The Knights signed Laurent Brossoit to a two-year contract with a $2.325 million average annual value, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. Brossoit, 28, has played 82 NHL games in his seven-year career.
He was 11-6-6 with a .918 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average last season with the Winnipeg Jets. He is 65-32-32 with a .908 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average for his career.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon said the Knights were in the market for a backup goaltender Tuesday after trading Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. Brossoit will support primary starter Robin Lehner.
“What we’re looking for is a really good backup goaltender,” McCrimmon said. “That’s what we want. We are quite comfortable with Robin as a real good starter. His workload will reflect that. But at the same time, we want Robin to be at his very best, and I feel strongly for your starter to be at his very best you have to have a backup that you trust, that can get you wins and can allow you to use your starter to the best of his ability.”
