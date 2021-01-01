42°F
Golden Knights reportedly to play outdoor game in Lake Tahoe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2021 - 7:45 am
 
Updated January 1, 2021 - 8:04 am
The view of Lake Tahoe from Nevada's Diamond Peak Resort. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights will play an outdoor game next month.

Sportsnet in Canada reported Friday the Knights’ game against Colorado on Feb. 20 will take place in Lake Tahoe as part of the NHL’s “Outdoor Weekend.”

Boston is scheduled to meet Philadelphia the following day, according to the report. Edgewood Tahoe Resort is serving as the host.

The Knights’ Saturday matchup against the Avalanche, which was originally scheduled as a Colorado home game, will be televised nationally on NBC. The teams have a three-day break on the schedule prior to facing off.

The Knights did not play in an outdoor game in their first three seasons.

Fans will not be permitted at the game, with attendance limited to the team’s traveling parties along with production and game management staff.

The NHL is experimenting with new ideas during a season that will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It previously looked at holding outdoor games in Lake Louise, Alberta, and Park City, Utah, but ran into problems, according to Sportsnet.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

