Golden Knights reportedly trade underachieving forward to Ducks

The Golden Knights traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks before Monday’s trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots the puck under pressure from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The return from the Ducks was not immediately known.

Sources: Anaheim and Vegas agreed to a deal in principle that includes sending Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks. Believe the trade is in the queue at central registry. Cap clearance for VGK. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 21, 2022

Dadonov disappointed after being acquired in the offseason to go with his $5 million salary cap hit. He’s produced 15 goals and 27 points in 62 appearances, but went 17 games without a goal from Jan. 20 to March 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

