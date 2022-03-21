66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights reportedly trade underachieving forward to Ducks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 1:43 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots the puck under pressure from Colora ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots the puck under pressure from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks before Monday’s trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN.

The return from the Ducks was not immediately known.

Dadonov disappointed after being acquired in the offseason to go with his $5 million salary cap hit. He’s produced 15 goals and 27 points in 62 appearances, but went 17 games without a goal from Jan. 20 to March 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
3
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
4
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Golden Knights’ next opponent
Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Golden Knights’ next opponent
5
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST