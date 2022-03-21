Golden Knights reportedly trade underachieving forward to Ducks
The Golden Knights traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks before Monday’s trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN.
The Golden Knights traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks before Monday’s trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN.
The return from the Ducks was not immediately known.
Sources: Anaheim and Vegas agreed to a deal in principle that includes sending Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks.
Believe the trade is in the queue at central registry. Cap clearance for VGK.
— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 21, 2022
Dadonov disappointed after being acquired in the offseason to go with his $5 million salary cap hit. He’s produced 15 goals and 27 points in 62 appearances, but went 17 games without a goal from Jan. 20 to March 6.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.