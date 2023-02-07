Golden Knights return from break with win over Predators

The Golden Knights got goals from four players to return from the All-Star break with a road win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Left wing William Carrier, center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 5-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The Knights, in their first game after the All-Star break, allowed a season-low 17 shots on goal against the Predators. The win moved them back into first place in the Pacific Division.

Right wing Michael Amadio and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Knights.

Right wing Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, who snapped a three-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

