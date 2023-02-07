52°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights return from break with win over Predators

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2023 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2023 - 7:34 pm
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores a goal against Nashville Predators g ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) pokes the puck away from Nashville Predator ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) pokes the puck away from Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and center Colton Sissons (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nash ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) is congratulated after scoring against the Vegas G ...
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) is congratulated after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) loses his stick as he works for the puck again ...
Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) loses his stick as he works for the puck against Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a go ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) tries to stop a goal by Vegas Golden Knights ...
Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) tries to stop a goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin ...
Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
A Nashville Predators shot hits the goal post as Predators center Yakov Trenin, second from lef ...
A Nashville Predators shot hits the goal post as Predators center Yakov Trenin, second from left, tries not to fall onto Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) reaches for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights defens ...
Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) reaches for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a Nashville Predators shot during the s ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a Nashville Predators shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators center ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Left wing William Carrier, center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Phil Kessel each had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 5-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The Knights, in their first game after the All-Star break, allowed a season-low 17 shots on goal against the Predators. The win moved them back into first place in the Pacific Division.

Right wing Michael Amadio and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Knights.

Right wing Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, who snapped a three-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

