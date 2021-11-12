Golden Knights ride rookies’ goals to victory over Wild

Rookies Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored their first NHL goal in the Golden Knights’ win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, left, scores a goal past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) scores a goal past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, right, celebrates a goal by right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg, center, celebrates his first NHL goal with defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and center Paul Cotter (43), who also scored his first NHL goal, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg, center, celebrates his first NHL goal with defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and center Paul Cotter, who also scored his first NHL goal, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, not pictured, sends the puck past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) celebrates his first NHL goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate center Paul Cotter’s first ever NHL goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) blocks the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) looks on after a break during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) defends the net with the help of defensemen Brayden McNabb (3) and Dylan Coghlan (52) as the Minnesota Wild attempt to get the puck through during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate after a series of saves by Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) looks to block a shot from Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer after a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictured, against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, obscured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) moves the puck under pressure from Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) lines up a shot under pressure from Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) and Minnesota Wild center Rem Pitlick (16) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) sends the puck around in front of Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) defends the net in front of Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck under pressure from Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rookies Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored their first NHL goal in the first period, and the Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in front of an announced crowd of 18,267.

The Knights won for the seventh time in the past nine games after starting 1-4 and snapped Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit bounced back from a shaky outing Sunday in Detroit to pick up the victory. He made six saves while short-handed in the second period to help the Knights kill three Minnesota power plays, including 1:39 of a five-on-three after consecutive delay of game penalties on Nic Hague and Alex Pietrangelo.

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon broke the shutout bid early in the third period when he finished off an odd-man rush. Ryan Hartman brought Minnesota within one goal on a one-timer with 6:25 remaining.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his team-leading seventh goal late in the second period after Reilly Smith created a turnover in the neutral zone. It was Marchessault’s fifth goal in the past five games and extended his points streak to five.

Rondbjerg finished with two points and became the 13th Danish-born player to score in the NHL, according to Quanthockey.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.