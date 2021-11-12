Golden Knights ride rookies’ goals to victory over Wild
Rookies Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored their first NHL goal in the first period, and the Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in front of an announced crowd of 18,267.
The Knights won for the seventh time in the past nine games after starting 1-4 and snapped Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.
Goalie Laurent Brossoit bounced back from a shaky outing Sunday in Detroit to pick up the victory. He made six saves while short-handed in the second period to help the Knights kill three Minnesota power plays, including 1:39 of a five-on-three after consecutive delay of game penalties on Nic Hague and Alex Pietrangelo.
Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon broke the shutout bid early in the third period when he finished off an odd-man rush. Ryan Hartman brought Minnesota within one goal on a one-timer with 6:25 remaining.
Jonathan Marchessault scored his team-leading seventh goal late in the second period after Reilly Smith created a turnover in the neutral zone. It was Marchessault’s fifth goal in the past five games and extended his points streak to five.
Rondbjerg finished with two points and became the 13th Danish-born player to score in the NHL, according to Quanthockey.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
