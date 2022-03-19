Golden Knights ride strong special teams, goaltending to win

Goaltender Logan Thompson made his second straight start, and the Golden Knights rode their special teams to a victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) looks to grab a puck shot with the Los Angeles Kings right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) close by during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) snags a puck shot by the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) moves the puck up the ice versus the Los Angeles Kings defense during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) dives to deflect a shot by the Golden Knights offense during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) sends a puck towards the net as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) defends during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) is unable to stop a shot by Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) as teammate Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) assists over Los Angeles Kings defenseman Austin Strand (71) defends during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Golden Knights fan pounds on the glass at Los Angeles Kings players during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) battles for position with Los Angeles Kings right wing Martin Frk (29) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) and Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) battle close to the net with Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) pushes the puck to teammate defenseman Shea Theodore (27) with Los Angeles Kings right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) and Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) near during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goaltender Logan Thompson earned the win in his second straight start, and the Golden Knights rode their special teams to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Chandler Stephenson scored on a power play in the opening minute of the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 advantage and end a 10-game goal drought. It was Stephenson’s career-best 15th goal.

Mattias Janmark added a short-hander in the second for a 3-1 lead, and Evgenii Dadonov had his fifth goal in the past seven games during the first period.

Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio both scored empty net goals.

The Knights won their second straight following a five-game losing skid and moved within four points of second-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division.

Phillip Danault had the Kings’ goal in the second period.

Center Jack Eichel was in the lineup after being listed as doubtful Friday with an upper-body injury and set up Stephenson’s goal with a crisp, cross-ice feed.

Defenseman Ben Hutton was removed from COVID-19 protocol and also returned to the lineup.

