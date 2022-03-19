Golden Knights ride strong special teams, goaltending to win
Goaltender Logan Thompson earned the win in his second straight start, and the Golden Knights rode their special teams to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Chandler Stephenson scored on a power play in the opening minute of the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 advantage and end a 10-game goal drought. It was Stephenson’s career-best 15th goal.
Mattias Janmark added a short-hander in the second for a 3-1 lead, and Evgenii Dadonov had his fifth goal in the past seven games during the first period.
Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio both scored empty net goals.
The Knights won their second straight following a five-game losing skid and moved within four points of second-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division.
Phillip Danault had the Kings’ goal in the second period.
Center Jack Eichel was in the lineup after being listed as doubtful Friday with an upper-body injury and set up Stephenson’s goal with a crisp, cross-ice feed.
Defenseman Ben Hutton was removed from COVID-19 protocol and also returned to the lineup.
