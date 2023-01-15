52°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy

By Ben Gotz and Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 4:53 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks skates around the net during the second period of a NHL hockey game against the Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner filed for bankruptcy last month, citing up to $50 million worth of debt.

Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Dec. 30 in federal court because of business-related debt, according to the documents. On Friday, the Lehners requested hearings be delayed until Feb. 3 while they gather their financial statements for court.

The Lehners said they have fewer than 50 people or companies they owe money to, and they estimated their assets were worth $1 million to $10 million.

They said their Plato, Missouri, reptile farm would need immediate attention because of the exotic pets that live on property. It was unclear if they owned any other businesses.

The couple is being represented by Matthew Zirzow, who could not be reached for comment. The Knights deferred comment to Lehner’s attorney.

Lehner, 31, has not played this season after undergoing surgery on both hips. He signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights in October 2020.

The notice of bankruptcy filing was served to more than 100 companies Friday, including dozens of banks and several businesses in Sweden and Norway.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

