Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner latest goalie to lose skate blade

Craig Anderson can relate to what Robin Lehner went through Tuesday night. Tuukka Rask and Antti Raanta would probably say the Golden Knights goaltender got lucky.

Lehner is not the first NHL goaltender to fall victim to a missing skate blade during a game. He’s not even the first to do it during a playoff game. He and the Knights are just fortunate that his two equipment malfunctions during the second period didn’t cost the team in its 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Because it has cost other goalies.

Rask lost a blade during Game 1 of a playoff series April 28, 2018. He and the Boston Bruins were on the penalty kill against the Tampa Bay Lightning when his left blade fell out. A hobbled Rask offered up little resistance as the Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev scored on the power play, though the Bruins still won the game.

Rask was irate with the officials for not stopping play — he threw the blade across the ice to make his displeasure clear — but the game was called correctly. NHL rule 14.1 states “no delay shall be permitted for the repair or adjustment of goalkeeper’s equipment.” That’s why play continued both times Lehner lost his blade Tuesday.

Raanta also knows the pain of being scored on with one working skate. The Arizona Coyotes netminder lost the blade in his right skate 24 seconds into the second period of a game against the Montreal Canadiens. Raanta lost the blade pushing off to move to his left across the crease, and his blown tire left plenty of net for Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber.

Raanta had to take a long skate to the bench afterward for repairs. The Coyotes lost the game 4-1.

“I took the walk of shame back to the bench,” Raanta told the Arizona Republic. “Although it was really more like a slide of shame.”

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anderson had his left blade fall out against the Canadiens on Oct. 21, 2018, but, like Lehner, he escaped damage. He scooted himself with his right foot to center ice so his skate could get patched up.

These incidents aside, goalies losing a skate blade is still uncommon. They amount to four lost blades (five if you count both of Lehner’s) in almost 4,000 NHL games over the past three seasons.

It’s become a little more prevalent in recent years because many NHL skates now have quick-release blades that make changing the steel easier. Knights studio analyst Mike McKenna, a professional goalie for 14 years, tweeted Wednesday that using only one or two pairs of skates a season is common for goaltenders, but they change blades often.

Usually, that happens without incident. Tuesday wasn’t one of those days, but it was more on Lehner than the equipment, coach Pete DeBoer said. Lehner has been using the same skates for four years, DeBoer said.

“I think between our sponsorship agreement and our ownership, I’m sure he’s had multiple opportunities to change out his skates,” DeBoer said. “For whatever reason, he fell in love with this pair. Sounds like they just wore out, so we’ll have to get that fixed.”

On Wednesday, Lehner tweeted that he’ll have to get a new pair of skates after a long history with his old ones.

