Golden Knights rookie camp roster includes top prospect Cody Glass

The Golden Knights’ rookie camp roster that was announced Thursday includes several players who could compete for a spot on the opening night roster.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (8), foreground, and right wing Ryan Reaves take part in a scrimmage during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Glass (9) handles the puck during practice at City National Arena Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights Nicolas Hague (14) looks to make a during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jimmy Schuldt (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Top prospect Cody Glass, who could push for a spot among the Knights’ bottom-six forwards, is expected to attend, as well as defensemen Nicolas Hague, Jimmy Schuldt and Zach Whitecloud. Those three and Jake Bischoff will compete for an opening on the team’s blue line.

Glass was the Knights’ first draft pick, selected sixth overall in 2017. The 20-year-old was outstanding last season for his junior team, the Portland Winterhawks, then joined the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves for the end of their regular season and postseason.

“He’s done an outstanding job,” Wolves coach Rocky Thompson said in May. “I’ve been really happy with his progress.”

Whitecloud, 22, and Schuldt, 24, were signed by the Knights as college free agents in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Whitecloud spent last year in Chicago and had 28 points in 74 games.

Schuldt was a Hobey Baker Award (best college player) finalist last season with St. Cloud State University and played in the Knights’ final regular-season game, tallying an assist. He is a restricted free agent and doesn’t have a contract.

Hague, a 2017 second-round pick, spent last season with the Wolves and had 32 points in 75 games. The 20-year-old is listed at 6 feet 6 inches, taller than any defensemen who have played for the Knights, and spent the past year in the AHL.

”I think it’s been great just for me to come to the rink every day throughout the year and practice against these guys who have spent time in the NHL and experienced it and learn from them,” Hague said in May.

Three of the Knights’ 2019 draft picks also are listed on the roster, including second-round pick Kaedan Korczak.

The team’s rookie camp opens Sept. 5 with off-ice workouts. The group will practice Sept. 6 at City National Arena before playing in a tournament from Sept. 7 to 10 in Anaheim, California.

The Knights’ training camp is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.

