Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass undergoes season-ending surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2020 - 1:56 pm
 

CALGARY, Alberta — Golden Knights rookie forward Cody Glass underwent surgery on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday.

Glass was injured Feb. 20 while playing for the Chicago Wolves in an American Hockey League game.

DeBoer said he expects the 20-year-old to be ready for training camp in September.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

