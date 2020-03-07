Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass undergoes season-ending surgery

Golden Knights rookie forward Cody Glass underwent surgery on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) waits for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Glass was injured Feb. 20 while playing for the Chicago Wolves in an American Hockey League game.

DeBoer said he expects the 20-year-old to be ready for training camp in September.

