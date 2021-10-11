Golden Knights roster in flux ahead of opener against Kraken

The Golden Knights had several roster updates Monday, including one player being lost on waivers and another entering COVID-19 protocols.

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) has a shot rejected by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights roster is in flux one day before their season opener against Seattle.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden are out for Tuesday’s game against the Kraken. Left wing William Carrier, who was injured in a preseason game Oct. 5, is in concussion protocol. Left wing Mattias Janmark is in COVID-19 protocol.

The Knights also lost a possible replacement for those players in center Patrick Brown, who was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia.

The news does mean 20-year-old left wing Peyton Krebs, the team’s top prospect, is likely to begin the season on the opening-night roster. Krebs wore a blue third-line jersey at practice Monday.

Right wing Mark Stone and defenseman Shea Theodore also practiced, which DeBoer said was a good sign for their availability Tuesday. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who left Saturday’s preseason game early, did not skate Monday but are expected to be available.

