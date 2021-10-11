76°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights roster in flux ahead of opener against Kraken

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 12:52 pm
 
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) has a shot rejected by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Car ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) has a shot rejected by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price duri ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights roster is in flux one day before their season opener against Seattle.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden are out for Tuesday’s game against the Kraken. Left wing William Carrier, who was injured in a preseason game Oct. 5, is in concussion protocol. Left wing Mattias Janmark is in COVID-19 protocol.

The Knights also lost a possible replacement for those players in center Patrick Brown, who was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia.

The news does mean 20-year-old left wing Peyton Krebs, the team’s top prospect, is likely to begin the season on the opening-night roster. Krebs wore a blue third-line jersey at practice Monday.

Right wing Mark Stone and defenseman Shea Theodore also practiced, which DeBoer said was a good sign for their availability Tuesday. Left wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who left Saturday’s preseason game early, did not skate Monday but are expected to be available.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Management company did not pay HOA water bills
Management company did not pay HOA water bills
2
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
Man in custody after stabbing, barricade near downtown Las Vegas
Man in custody after stabbing, barricade near downtown Las Vegas
4
Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected
Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected
5
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose millions on worst week of NFL season
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose millions on worst week of NFL season
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) fist-bumps center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and ...
RJ’s over/under predictions for Golden Knights
By / RJ

The Review-Journal’s over/under predictions are back for the Golden Knights’ fifth season, and these were trickier than normal with a return to an 82-game season.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his team 3-2 win against the Colorad ...
Who is the next face of the Golden Knights?
By / RJ

From the moment he was drafted in 2017, Marc-Andre Fleury was the smiling face of the Golden Knights. But the beloved goalie is now making windmill glove saves in Chicago.