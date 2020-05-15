80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights roster review: Mark Stone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2020 - 10:56 am
 

The Review-Journal presents its “Roster Review” series, which will examine each Golden Knights player’s current production and future outlook in alphabetical order. Saturday: Right wing Mark Stone.

Background

The Golden Knights and Mark Stone got married before even dating.

The two sides agreed to the parameters of an eight-year, $76 million contract before the homegrown Ottawa Senators star played a game for his new team. They just figured they were a match.

Stone wanted to compete for Stanley Cups. And the Knights were ecstatic to add a two-way terror that could set the tone for the organization on and off the ice.

About a year later, neither side is doubting the decision.

Performance

Stone’s game is like a great impressionist painting, well-crafted novel or carefully constructed film. It can be enjoyed from a distance. But it’s so much more rewarding upon closer examination.

The nuances of Stone’s game don’t pop from 10,000 feet. He doesn’t have blazing speed. He isn’t the world’s finest stick handler. He won’t blow away opponents with his shot.

What he does is affect the action on the ice. Anytime a puck gets remotely near him, it becomes his. His 78 takeaways are tied for second-most in the NHL, despite him missing six games. His 122 takeaways last season — the fourth-most in a season in league history — helped him finish second in the Selke Trophy voting.

Stone’s propensity to grab, poke, deflect or otherwise affect pucks make him a nightmare to play against. He shuts down opposing offenses before they get going. And he provides the Knights with plenty of scoring chances in transition.

“He dramatically affects the game,” St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said at last year’s NHL Awards. “At both ends of the ice, he makes an impact. … He’s an amazing player.”

Stone has showed that again this season by scoring 63 points in 65 games. He has accomplished that because he still plays like he has something to prove.

The fierce Stone has never forgotten that he was a sixth-round pick in 2010, so he goes full tilt every time he plays, like a Tasmanian devil on ice.

“He gets so fired up it gets me fired up, gets the boys fired up,” linemate Max Pacioretty said in December. “He’s a tremendous competitor.”

Future

Stone, 27, might have the most ironclad future of any of the Knights.

He’s under contract through the 2025-26 season and has a full no-movement clause. Only center William Karlsson is under contract for as long, but he doesn’t have the same protection as Stone, who has the 16th-highest cap hit in the NHL this season at $9.5 million.

The team’s present and future are firmly in his hands. And no one on the Knights is complaining.

“He just works his bag off,” right wing Ryan Reaves said in December. “That what’s you want out of a top player and a leader on your team.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
2
6.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada, closes highway
6.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada, closes highway
3
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
4
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
5
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) eyes the puck in front of St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester (1 ...
Golden Knights roster review: Paul Stastny
By / RJ

Paul Stastny has willingly filled a variety of roles for the Golden Knights this season, and he’s still the team’s choice to take a tough draw with the game on the line.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) sends a shot attempt on Arizona Coyotes goalt ...
Golden Knights roster review: Reilly Smith
By / RJ

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith is second on the team in goals with 27, surpassing his previous career high of 25, and third in points with 54.

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil ...
Golden Knights roster review: Nate Schmidt
By / RJ

Defenseman Nate Schmidt has been part of the Golden Knights’ identity since the outset of the franchise. He’s been so consistent that it’s easy to overlook his accomplishments.