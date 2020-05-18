Golden Knights roster review: Non-roster skaters
Cody Glass and Nic Hague both didn’t set the world on fire as rookies, but they each showed plenty of promise in their first games with the Golden Knights.
The Review-Journal presents its “Roster Review” series, which will examine each Golden Knights player’s current production and future outlook in alphabetical order. Tuesday: Skaters off the current NHL roster that appeared this season.
Forward Cody Glass
The Knights’ first-ever draft pick (No. 6 overall in 2017) had a dream debut, scoring in the season opener against the San Jose Sharks. The rest of the season was up-and-down.
Glass had five goals and seven assists in 39 games. His vision and passing flashed on the power play, where he scored half his points. His 5-on-5 impact wasn’t as strong. It didn’t help that the natural center was asked to play right wing a fair amount.
Glass’ season was ultimately ended by a right-knee injury in February. Next year is an important one for the 21-year-old, as he will need to show he can consistently contribute in the NHL and stay healthy. He’s played just 85 regular-season games the past two years, along with six world junior contests.
Defenseman Nic Hague
Hague got a crack at early playing time after the Knights called him up before the season opener.
He appeared in 38 of the team’s first 52 games and scored 11 points. It was a fine performance for a 21-year-old rookie defenseman. He didn’t set the world on fire, but he didn’t embarrass himself either.
His 5-on-5 stats show a perfect break-even performance. The Knights scored 32 goals when he was on the ice, and their opponents did as well.
Next season will be all about Hague building off that experience. He started to assert himself offensively more by the end of his time with the Knights, which is a good sign. That’s key for his development, as is throwing around his 6-foot-6 frame a little bit more and improving his skating.
Left wing Brandon Pirri
Pirri dazzled with 12 goals in just 31 games last season. His follow-up hasn’t been quite as strong.
The 29-year-old was waived in November after recording one assist in 11 games. He was called up again in March and added another assist in five games.
Pirri, who has one season left on his contract, will continue to fight for playing time but is probably considered offensive depth at this point.
Forward Valentin Zykov
Zykov’s preseason performance turned a few heads. His subsequent actions drew far more.
The 25-year-old was suspended 20 games in October for violating the terms of the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Zykov professed his innocence, but Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee said the team supported the punishment.
The Russian forward appeared in eight games after that and had one assist. He’s an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the Knights may not push hard for a reunion.
Defenseman Jake Bischoff
Bischoff will likely never forget his NHL debut: A 3-0 shutout in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby.
Other than that, he didn’t have time to make too many memories with the Knights. The 25-year-old, who is well-rounded but doesn’t have one standout trait, appeared in four October games and hasn’t been called up again.
He’s under contract for two more seasons so he’ll keep battling for another NHL shot.
Forward Gage Quinney
Quinney made history as the first Nevada-born player to make his NHL debut Feb. 22.
The 24-year-old was rewarded after a standout American Hockey League season, and recorded one assist in three games. Quinney, who can play center or wing, is a restricted free agent this offseason but will likely be brought back as bottom-six depth.
Right wing Keegan Kolesar
Kolesar debuted Jan. 11 against the team that drafted him, the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The game went poorly — the Knights lost 3-0 — but the 23-year-old bruiser should still have an NHL future. Like Quinney, he’s a restricted free agent that should return and fight for opportunities in the bottom six.
Forward Patrick Brown
Brown scored in his Knights debut — a 6-5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 23.
It’s been his only NHL action so far. The 27-year-old is under contract one more season so he’ll probably continue to provide organizational depth.
