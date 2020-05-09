Golden Knights roster review: Ryan Reaves

Ryan Reaves continued to give the Knights toughness and physicality this season. Was it enough to earn him another contract?

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves, left, celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vancouver Canucks center Jay Beagle (83) competes with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Review-Journal presents its “Roster Review” series, which will examine in alphabetical order each Golden Knights player’s production and outlook. Sunday: Right wing Ryan Reaves.

Background

There are certain skills that stand out on the Knights.

Max Pacioretty’s wrist shot. Marc-Andre Fleury’s flexibility. Shea Theodore’s skating.

Reaves’ fighting belongs in that conversation. The Knights’ chief intimidator takes pleasure in pummeling opponents as T-Mobile Arena roars behind him. He never hesitates to drop the gloves. He even memorably did it right after the opening faceoff of a game against the New York Islanders in February.

Reaves, though, is just as much brain as brawn. He practiced boxing for two summers earlier in his career. He studies opponents before games.

Reaves is far from out of control, hitting and fighting everything in his path. In fact, his cerebral approach is what makes him extra valuable.

Performance

Reaves knows what he’s doing when he steps out onto the ice.

He’s aware his role is to play physical, wear down opponents and prevent anyone from taking extra liberties with the Knights’ top players. So that’s exactly what he does.

Reaves led the NHL in hits last season and ranks first again this year with 316. He chips in offensively when needed (his eight goals and 15 points are the second-highest totals of his career) and agitates opponents when he can.

Reaves, however, makes sure his enforcer-like tendencies don’t hurt his team. He picks and chooses his spots to prevent his team from being on the penalty kill all the time.

Reaves’ 47 penalty minutes, while the most on the Knights, are tied for the 59th-most in the league. He’s taken just two more penalties (17) than he’s drawn (15). He’s physical, but not reckless.

That style has earned him plenty of admirers during his time with the Knights, including one coach who didn’t like having to face Reaves two straight postseasons.

“I love the fourth-line identity of this team and what those guys in particular bring down there,” coach Pete DeBoer, who led the San Jose Sharks in two playoff series against the Knights, said in January. “Every year, they have gotten better. Ryan is a very good player. Underrated.

“That’s playoff hockey. You have to have depth that can beat (opponents) a bunch of different ways, with a goal or to set the table physically for the next line going over the boards. It’s a great option for me to have as coach.”

Future

Reaves is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it’s far from certain he’ll leave Las Vegas.

Few can perform Reaves’ role as well as he can. And after the team did him a solid with his last contract — then-general manager George McPhee said they gave him the money ($5.5 million) he would have received in a three-year deal over two years — he might be willing to return the favor.

Reaves has said he wants to retire in Las Vegas. His brewing company (7Five Brewing Co., named after his jersey number) is based locally. He might be willing to compromise to come back to the Knights.

