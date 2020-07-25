93°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights round-robin games to air on AT&T SportsNet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2020 - 10:31 am
 
Updated July 25, 2020 - 10:37 am

Re-program those DVRs. The Golden Knights’ broadcast schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs is starting to come into focus after some initial confusion.

The league sent an email Saturday confirming the Knights’ round-robin opener against Dallas on Aug. 3 will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414).

A person with knowledge of the broadcast schedule also told the Review-Journal the Knights’ remaining round-robin games against St. Louis (Aug. 6) and Colorado (Aug. 8) will be broadcast on ATTSN.

The broadcast details for the Knights’ exhibition game against Arizona on Thursday is still to be determined, according to the person.

That game was listed by the league as being on NHL Network, but an email from the network with the upcoming schedule indicated the game would not be shown in the Las Vegas market.

The Knights’ game against Dallas was originally announced as part of NBC Sports Network’s coverage of the NHL’s 24-team postseason tournament, but it will be blacked out on that channel in Las Vegas.

Knights play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher and analyst Shane Hnidy will handle the call for ATTSN.

The games can also be heard on the radio at Fox Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

Golden Knights TV schedule

Games in Edmonton, Alberta

Exhibition

■ Thursday: Knights vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. (TBA)

Round-robin play

■ Aug. 3: Knights vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (ATTSN)

■ Aug. 6: Knights vs. St. Louis, TBA (ATT)

■ Aug. 8: Knights vs. Colorado, TBA (ATT)

