Marner flashes skill, tallies 2 goals to help Knights rout Flames
Mitch Marner scored his first two goals as a member of the Golden Knights in their 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Marner opened the scoring 46 seconds into the game, then added a highlight-reel power-play goal at 19:06 of the second period.
It’s the first time the Knights scored the game’s first goal this season.
Captain Mark Stone had two goals and two assists, and center Jack Eichel had four assists to lead the Knights (4-0-2) to their third straight win and extended their point streak to six games to begin the season.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 25 saves for his first win of the season.
Stone left the game with 14:20 remaining in the third after being tripped near the Calgary blue line. He stayed on the bench momentarily before heading down the tunnel.
The Knights scored six goals for the second consecutive game and have scored 17 in three home games. Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf allowed five goals on 19 shots before he was pulled prior to the start of the third.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
