Marner flashes skill, tallies 2 goals to help Knights rout Flames

Vegas Golden Knights right wings Mitch Marner (93) and Mark Stone (61) celebrate after Marner's goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save in front of defenseman Jake Bean (24) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) allows a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) defends as goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) stops a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) runs into the boards while skating against Calgary Flames defenseman Jake Bean (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Calgary Flames left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (10) reacts after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Calgary Flames left wing Blake Coleman (20) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) skate after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Calgary Flames right wing Adam Klapka (43) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill makes a save against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) scores a goal past Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Mitch Marner scored his first two goals as a member of the Golden Knights in their 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Marner opened the scoring 46 seconds into the game, then added a highlight-reel power-play goal at 19:06 of the second period.

It’s the first time the Knights scored the game’s first goal this season.

Captain Mark Stone had two goals and two assists, and center Jack Eichel had four assists to lead the Knights (4-0-2) to their third straight win and extended their point streak to six games to begin the season.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 25 saves for his first win of the season.

Stone left the game with 14:20 remaining in the third after being tripped near the Calgary blue line. He stayed on the bench momentarily before heading down the tunnel.

The Knights scored six goals for the second consecutive game and have scored 17 in three home games. Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf allowed five goals on 19 shots before he was pulled prior to the start of the third.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.