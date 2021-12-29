Golden Knights rout Kings, take over 1st in Western Conference

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights returned from the holiday break with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights returned from the holiday break with a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The Knights, who played for the first time since Dec. 21, won for the ninth time in their past 11 games and moved into first place in the Western Conference with 42 points.

Reilly Smith and Keegan Kolesar scored 26 seconds apart during a turbo-charged stretch of 1:16 in the first period when the teams combined for four goals. Marchessault capped the scoring flurry at 11:09 when he put home a rebound for a 3-1 lead.

Chandler Stephenson and Mattias Janmark scored early in the second period to put the Knights on top 5-1 and chase Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Smith and Stephenson each finished with two points.

The Knights played without captain Mark Stone, who is day to day with an undisclosed injury and was placed on injured reserve before the game. Assistant Steve Spott took over coaching duties with Pete DeBoer in COVID-19 protocol.

Laurent Brossoit started in place of Robin Lehner, who remained sidelined with a lower-body injury. He made two key saves late in the second period on a Los Angeles power play to keep the Kings from climbing back into the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

