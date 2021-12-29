39°F
Golden Knights rout Kings, take over 1st in Western Conference

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 10:06 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with center William Karlsson ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with center William Karlsson (71) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi (50) defends against Vegas Golden Knights center Jake L ...
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi (50) defends against Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) and center Michael Amadio (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights cent ...
Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring during the firs ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights ...
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) passes the puck under the stick of Los Angeles ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) passes the puck under the stick of Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates after scoring during the first period of a ...
Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings celebrate after center Adrian Kempe (9) scored a goal during the first period ...
Los Angeles Kings celebrate after center Adrian Kempe (9) scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck against Los Angeles Kings lef ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Kings left w ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltende ...
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman ...
Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck against Los Angeles Kings lef ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hoc ...
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Kings left w ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) celebrates after scoring a goal during the sec ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist, and the Golden Knights returned from the holiday break with a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The Knights, who played for the first time since Dec. 21, won for the ninth time in their past 11 games and moved into first place in the Western Conference with 42 points.

Reilly Smith and Keegan Kolesar scored 26 seconds apart during a turbo-charged stretch of 1:16 in the first period when the teams combined for four goals. Marchessault capped the scoring flurry at 11:09 when he put home a rebound for a 3-1 lead.

Chandler Stephenson and Mattias Janmark scored early in the second period to put the Knights on top 5-1 and chase Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Smith and Stephenson each finished with two points.

The Knights played without captain Mark Stone, who is day to day with an undisclosed injury and was placed on injured reserve before the game. Assistant Steve Spott took over coaching duties with Pete DeBoer in COVID-19 protocol.

Laurent Brossoit started in place of Robin Lehner, who remained sidelined with a lower-body injury. He made two key saves late in the second period on a Los Angeles power play to keep the Kings from climbing back into the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

