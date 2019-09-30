Golden Knights rout rival Sharks to close out preseason

Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights closed the preseason with a 5-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot from the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) sets up a shot attempt over San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) checks the boards with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) takes a shot on goal versus San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) is taken down to the ice by San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) takes the puck during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) winds up for a shot versus San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights fans celebrate another goal over the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) and San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) fight on the ice during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is down as his teammates help defend the net from the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights closed the preseason with a 5-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The rivals combined for 114 penalty minutes, setting the stage for Wednesday’s regular-season opener when they meet at T-Mobile Arena. The teams play again Friday at San Jose.

Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt finished with a goal and an assist. Forwards William Carrier and Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who went 2-for-6 on the power play.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 38 saves. He lost his shutout bid at 1:10 of the third period when Danil Yurtaykin scored for the Sharks.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.