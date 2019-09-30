Golden Knights rout rival Sharks to close out preseason
Forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights closed the preseason with a 5-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
The rivals combined for 114 penalty minutes, setting the stage for Wednesday’s regular-season opener when they meet at T-Mobile Arena. The teams play again Friday at San Jose.
Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt finished with a goal and an assist. Forwards William Carrier and Mark Stone also scored for the Knights, who went 2-for-6 on the power play.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 38 saves. He lost his shutout bid at 1:10 of the third period when Danil Yurtaykin scored for the Sharks.
