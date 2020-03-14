Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves and Nate Schmidt appear on ‘Bar Rescue’

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) share a laugh while getting ready for practice at Capital One Arena in Washington on Friday, June 1, 2018. The Golden Knights are slated to face the Washington Capitals in Game 3 on Saturday.Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Two hockey players walk into a bar …

What sounds like the start of most stories told around the rink actually is the newest episode of “Bar Rescue” that premiers Sunday and features Ryan Reaves and Nate Schmidt of the Golden Knights.

The popular NHL players appear on the show starring Las Vegan Jon Taffer that airs on Paramount Network.

Reaves and Schmidt are used as decoys by Taffer and his staff at a bar in Layton, Utah, that is four days away from closing.

A clip of the show can be seen here.

