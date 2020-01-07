Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves confesses to odd game-day routine

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves was outed by a teammate Monday for his unique game-day habit.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

During Monday’s media availability, Golden Knights players had fun sharing locker-room ritutals with Review-Journal reporters. Ryan Reaves, the Knights’ rugged right wing, revealed a piece of information to the media about a teammate who didn’t want it revealed. As revenge, the teammate then outed Reaves for his unique habit of wearing three pairs of underwear on game days.

Reaves confessed it’s true.

“I wear a pair to the rink. That pair I wear for soccer,” said Reaves, referring to the informal game with a soccer ball hockey players tend to play in the hallway outside the locker room before games. “Then I go take a shower.”

He wears a second pair during the game, then puts on a third pair after the game.

“So it’s just a rotation of three pairs and they’re always getting washed,” he said. “But it’s the same three pairs I wear all the time.”

Reaves admitted his recycled skivvies have been a source of ridicule in the Knights’ locker room recently.

“My game pair is really stretched out right now. I’ve got to replace that one,” Reaves continued. “Guys think it’s weird. I don’t think it’s weird. I think it’s just me being aware of my hygiene.”

