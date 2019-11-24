Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves doesn’t care about CFL’s Grey Cup

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves said he doesn’t have a rooting interest in the CFL’s Grey Cup on Sunday even though his hometown team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, is playing.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) shoots next to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The 107th Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League’s championship game, takes place Sunday between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Don’t expect Winnipeg native Ryan Reaves to tune in. The Golden Knights right wing claimed he didn’t have any allegiances to his hometown team, especially because they defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the semifinals. Reaves’ younger brother Jordan is a defensive lineman for the Roughriders.

“I’ve got blood alliances,” Reaves said. “That’s it.”

Still, Reaves acknowledged it would be special if the Grey Cup came back to his hometown. Reaves was born in Winnipeg in 1987 because of the Blue Bombers. His father, Willard, played for them from 1983 to 1987 and was named the CFL’s most outstanding player in 1984. That same season he rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns to help the Blue Bombers win the 72nd Grey Cup, the city’s first title since 1962.

Winnipeg will look to end another title drought Sunday and win its first championship since 1990. Hamilton is a 3½-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. But Knights rookie Cody Glass, another Winnipeg native, isn’t ready to count out the Blue Bombers.

“The city is kind of going crazy for them right now,” Glass said. “A bunch of my buddies are going to the game. I know they’re traveling for it. I think it’s our year, hopefully, because you never know when they’re going to get back.”

Scouting report

Knights coach Gerard Gallant admitted that when it comes to slowing down speedy players such as Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl “it’s easier to say that then do it.”

Still, Gallant said it’s not just those two who have helped the Oilers race out to first place in the Pacific Division after they had the seventh-worst record in the NHL last season. Edmonton has more depth and is playing with better structure under first-year coach Dave Tippett.

The Oilers rank seventh in goals allowed per game (2.79) after finishing 25th last season (3.30).

“They’re not just playing as a one-line team,” Gallant said. “I know (their top line with McDavid and Draisaitl gets) a lot of their points, but their team is playing a lot better. They’re playing a lot better defensively.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.