Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves, Robin Lehner kneel during national anthem

The Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner, along with the Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson, kneeled during the American and Canadian anthems before their game Monday.

Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18), Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and goalie Robin Lehner (90) take a knee for Black Lives Matter during the national anthem prior to an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) chat during warm ups prior to an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Two Golden Knights became the first NHL players to kneel during the national anthem before a game they were playing in.

Right wing Ryan Reaves and goaltender Robin Lehner, along with Dallas Stars centers Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson, kneeled during the American and Canadian anthems before their round-robin game Monday in Edmonton, Alberta.

The quartet followed the lead of Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who became the first NHL player to kneel during the American anthem before the Chicago Blackhawks-Edmonton Oilers game Saturday.

The Knights tweeted a photo of the four players kneeling with the caption: “We are united in the fight for racial equality.We support our players and all those who peacefully seek to inspire change and raise awareness against racial injustice.”

The Knights locked arms during the national anthem before their exhibition game Thursday. Reaves took the lead in planning the gesture and said his teammates told him they were OK with whatever he decided to do.

Reaves said Saturday that kneeling during the anthem was “discussed” but the team went in a different direction.

“I think we wanted to do something as a team,” Reaves said. “For a lot of guys, kneeling isn’t the way they would want to show support. If we wanted to do something as a team, my big thing was I didn’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable. I know that if I said I wanted everybody to kneel (that) somebody, at least one guy, was going to feel uncomfortable. I didn’t want that. This was the best way to be able to include everybody in it. Have everyone comfortable with what we were doing.”

Reaves did something different Monday with support from Lehner, Seguin and Dickinson. Seguin, the Stars’ leading scorer, attended a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

Reaves, who is biracial, has said he’s experienced racism in hockey before. He said during a June Zoom call that he was called a racial slur while in junior hockey. He’s worked to promote diversity in the sport. He’s held ball hockey clinics in Las Vegas, and he’s reached out to longtime rival Evander Kane to get involved in the newly formed Hockey Diversity Alliance.

Kane is the organization’s co-head. Dumba is also a founder.

“To get more black people involved in the sport, you got to bring the sport to them,” Reaves said in June. “We have to build rinks in their communities. We have to donate their equipment. We got to bring these black athletes to these communities.

“It’s fine if you’re a white guy, white athlete, white hockey player and you walk into these communities, and you go play ball hockey with a bunch of black kids. That’s fine. But those kids want to see people that look more like them.”

