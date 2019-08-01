Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves to officiate wedding for lucky couple

Las Vegas’ Chapel of the Flowers announced Thursday it is having a contest where one lucky couple will get the chance to be married by Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights tough guy Ryan Reaves, already a hockey player, brewmaster and burgeoning commercial actor, is about to add another job title to his resume: Wedding officiant.

Las Vegas’ Chapel of the Flowers announced Thursday it was having a contest for one lucky couple to get married or renew their vows in a 50-guest venue at noon Sept. 1 with Reaves running the show. The chapel started accepting applicants at 10 a.m. Thursday and will continue to do so until 8 p.m. Aug. 14. The winner of the wedding package, valued at $4,000, will be announced on the Chapel of the Flowers’ Facebook page on Aug. 15.

Fans can look at the rules of the contest and enter here.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.