Golden Knights score 5 first-period goals, roll to victory over Sharks
Plagued by slow starts the past few games, the Golden Knights answered with a fast one of their own on Tuesday and blasted the visiting San Jose Sharks.
The Golden Knights scored five times in the first period and steamrolled to a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.
Mitch Marner scored twice for his third straight multipoint game, and Carter Hart had an easy night with 20 saves for his fourth win with the Knights (17-8-10).
Brett Howden opened the scoring 1:46 into the game, followed by goals from Marner, Mark Stone, Colton Sissons and Tomas Hertl.
The Knights chased San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov following four goals on 16 shots.
Sharks backup Alex Nedeljkovic gave up the fifth goal on the first shot he saw.
Reilly Smith added one more for the Knights in the second period, who were coming off losing back-to-back losses against Calgary on Saturday and Edmonton on Sunday.
The Knights improved to 30-2-5 all-time against San Jose (17-17-3).
