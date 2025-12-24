Golden Knights score 5 first-period goals, roll to victory over Sharks

Plagued by slow starts the past few games, the Golden Knights answered with a fast one of their own on Tuesday and blasted the visiting San Jose Sharks.

during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) battles to the puck against San Jose Sharks center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) stops the puck which gets caught in his mask against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) battle with San Jose Sharks center Barclay Goodrow (23) and right wing Ryan Reaves (75) for the puck during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) sends the puck ahead against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) sneaks in a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and center Colton Sissons (10) celebrate a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) sends a pass to center Colton Sissons (10) to shoot against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) battles to score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) sends a shot towards the net off the back of the leg of San Jose Sharks defenseman Nick Leddy (4) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21), right wing Reilly Smith (19) and right wing Braeden Bowman (42) celebrate goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) stops a puck in warm ups before facing the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Belles and fans look on as the San Jose Sharks warm up to face the Golden Knights before the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans present signs and watch the team in warm ups before facing the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An elf joins Golden Knights fans watching the team in warm ups before facing the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans present signs and watch the team in warm ups before facing the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) sets up a score against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights scored five times in the first period and steamrolled to a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

Plagued by slow starts the past few games, the Knights answered with a fast one of their own.

Mitch Marner scored twice for his third straight multipoint game, and Carter Hart had an easy night with 20 saves for his fourth win with the Knights (17-8-10).

Brett Howden opened the scoring 1:46 into the game, followed by goals from Marner, Mark Stone, Colton Sissons and Tomas Hertl.

The Knights chased San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov following four goals on 16 shots.

Sharks backup Alex Nedeljkovic gave up the fifth goal on the first shot he saw.

Reilly Smith added one more for the Knights in the second period, who were coming off losing back-to-back losses against Calgary on Saturday and Edmonton on Sunday.

The Knights improved to 30-2-5 all-time against San Jose (17-17-3).

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.