Golden Knights search for solution to penalty killing struggles

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) brings down Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller (33) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves (75) colllide behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The puck hits the post behind Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Golden Knights owned the No. 2 penalty kill in the league through the first month of the season.

At the end of November, the Knights were fifth overall and they finished 2019 ranked seventh at 82.4 percent.

But since the calendar flipped to January, killing penalties has become a major problem.

That rough patch continued Tuesday, as the Knights allowed two more power-play goals in their 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

‘Lot of trouble’

“It’s gone from real good the first 25 games to having a lot of trouble right now,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I hate to say it, but I don’t see a whole lot of difference. They’re still doing the same type of things, whether it’s unlucky or just bad opportunities.

“The first one (against Buffalo), we should have got a clear and didn’t. The guy picked his pocket, so things happen like that. But overall, they’re doing the same things. It’s just not working right now.”

The Knights have allowed a power play goal in six straight games and rank last in the league on the penalty kill since Jan. 1 at 42.9 percent (6-for-14).

The slide has dropped them to 19th overall at 78.8 percent.

“I don’t know if it’s work ethic or execution,” right wing Mark Stone said. “Honestly, I don’t know.”

Fleury not immune

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the Knights best penalty killer through the first two months, as he posted a league-leading .946 save percentage while his team was short-handed.

But even he hasn’t been immune to the problem and ranks 15th among qualifying goaltenders with an .886 save percentage short-handed. Since Jan. 1, Fleury has allowed seven power play goals on 24 shots.

“I think I worry about myself more, and I’ve let in goals that sometimes I should stop,” Fleury said. “Some of the times it’s little mistakes here and there that are costing us. It was such a strong thing for us early in the season, and consistently every night we were good. Now it’s been costing us a few here.”

The Knights led 1-0 against Buffalo in the second period when Max Pacioretty was whistled for a borderline interference penalty after he bowled over Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in the neutral zone.

Pacioretty declined to comment on whether he thought the call was correct, but it proved costly when Kyle Okposo cashed in at 6:32 of the period.

William Karlsson had an opportunity to clear the Knights’ zone, but Conor Sheary stole the puck from behind and fed Sam Reinhart in the slot. Reinhart quickly moved the puck to Okposo, who beat Fleury to the glove side with a wrist shot.

Too many on ice

Late in the second, the Knights were called for too many men on the ice and Buffalo again made the Knights pay.

Jack Eichel slid the puck to Ristolainen along the goal line, and he made a quick pass to Reinhart in the slot for a one-timer with 18.7 seconds remaining in the second to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

“Every power play does it a little bit different, but they made a real good play on the second one, obviously, the goal line play to the top,” Gallant said. “They’ve got some skill on their power play, so they made a good play. You’ve got to give them credit when they make good plays.”

