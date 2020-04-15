Golden Knights season-ticket holders may reschedule payment

The Golden Knights are allowing season-ticket holders to reschedule their next payment until August, the team said in an email Tuesday.

The team sent an email Tuesday explaining that the April 20 payment for 2020-21 season tickets can be delayed until Aug. 20. The deadline to do so is noon Thursday.

Vgk members – please check email , your 4/20 payment may be postponed until 8/20 but action is required! Thanks for all of your support, can’t wait to see you all soon. Stay safe! #VegasBorn — Todd Pollock (@ToddVGK) April 15, 2020

If season-ticket holders opt to reschedule, payments would be due May 20, June 20, July 20 and Aug. 20.

“During times of uncertainty, your unwavering support is something that we do not take for granted,” the organization wrote in the email. “One of our team mottos as part of our Knights Code culture is that ‘Community is a contact sport.’ We are in this uncertain time together and believe we will come out of it Vegas Stronger.”

