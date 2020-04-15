67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights season-ticket holders may reschedule payment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 5:46 pm
 

The Golden Knights are allowing season-ticket holders to reschedule their next payment until August.

The team sent an email Tuesday explaining that the April 20 payment for 2020-21 season tickets can be delayed until Aug. 20. The deadline to do so is noon Thursday.

If season-ticket holders opt to reschedule, payments would be due May 20, June 20, July 20 and Aug. 20.

“During times of uncertainty, your unwavering support is something that we do not take for granted,” the organization wrote in the email. “One of our team mottos as part of our Knights Code culture is that ‘Community is a contact sport.’ We are in this uncertain time together and believe we will come out of it Vegas Stronger.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
65 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths reported in Clark County
2
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
3
17-year-old charged in double shooting ambush in Las Vegas
17-year-old charged in double shooting ambush in Las Vegas
4
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19
5
Nevada COVID-19 death toll hits 120 amid signs of slower growth rate
Nevada COVID-19 death toll hits 120 amid signs of slower growth rate
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST