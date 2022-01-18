Golden Knights season-ticket holders to see slight price increase

More than 90 percent of season-ticket holders will have the cost of their tickets increase by 5.5 percent, about a 2.5 percent increase per year over the past two seasons.

Golden Knights fans in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans sport a host of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) signs and jerseys during warm ups before the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defends a shot on goaltender Robin Lehner (90) by Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the second period of a NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights season-ticket holders will see their smallest price increase yet for the 2022-23 season, the team announced Tuesday.

On average, the cost of season tickets will rise approximately 5.2 percent, according to Todd Pollock, vice president of ticketing and suites. That is well below the average 13 percent increase that the team announced for the 2020-21 season before it was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 90 percent of season-ticket holders will have the cost of their tickets increase by 5.5 percent, which is roughly a 2.5 percent increase per year over the past two seasons.

About 10 percent of season-ticket holders will pay 2.5 percent more for their seats next season.

“I know there are teams that are going to be a bit more aggressive that maybe in the last few years have not been,” Pollock said. “Compared to other teams, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was on the low end for some of them. But in terms of our most loyal folks, that’s our goal, is to keep theirs at a 2 to 5 (percent) increases, which is where we’re at this year.”

Season-ticket holders with annual accounts and the original five-year commitment plan will be offered extensions that include price protection for three additional seasons.

A complimentary Knights jersey is included with season tickets, along with admission to an exclusive sales event. Prepaid parking and club pass fees remain flat.

There is also a seven-month, interest-free payment plan available, with an additional month added from the previous one.

The “Knights Salute” community program will continue, allowing season-ticket holders to purchase additional home game tickets for local first responders, military, school teachers and administrators and other charitable organizations.

The program’s donations this season will exceed more than 10,000 tickets donated.

Martinez back on ice

Defenseman Alec Martinez was cleared from NHL COVID-19 protocol and participated in the Golden Knights’ optional practice Tuesday at City National Arena.

Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 11 when he suffered a severe facial laceration that required more than 50 stitches, according to coach Pete DeBoer, and head injury after being kicked by the skate of Minnesota’s Brandon Duhaime.

He was working his way back from that and was on the ice in a red, noncontact jersey Jan. 4 until he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent the full 10 days in protocol.

The Knights play Montreal on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, and it’s uncertain whether Martinez will be ready to play.

“(He) has lost essentially 10 days of conditioning, so we’ve got to start that process again,” DeBoer said.

Goalie shortage

Laurent Brossoit remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, and there’s no timetable for his return.

The goalie was hurt Jan. 2 in a loss to Winnipeg and hasn’t practiced or played since, leaving Robin Lehner to shoulder the workload.

Brossoit is 8-3-1 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

“He’s going through medical opinions and appointments. I don’t have an update for you on that right now,” DeBoer said. “Initially we were hoping it was really short term. We’re still hopeful of that, but he’s still getting opinions.”

Third-string goalie Logan Thompson entered COVID protocol after playing Saturday for the Silver Knights, leaving Dylan Ferguson as the backup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Assistant coaches Steve Spott and Ryan Craig also are in COVID protocol, according to DeBoer.

A few votes shy

Jonathan Marchessault wasn’t chosen for the NHL All-Star Game next month, as the league announced the results of the Last Men In vote Tuesday.

Anaheim forward Troy Terry was selected by fans over Marchessault and the other candidates from the Pacific Division. Terry has 22 goals and 36 points in 38 games for the Ducks, who have been one of the biggest surprises of the first half.

Marchessault leads the Knights with 18 goals in 35 appearances.

The Knights will be represented by defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, winger Mark Stone and DeBoer when they host All-Star Weekend Feb. 4 and 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.