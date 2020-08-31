Golden Knights select starting goalie for Game 4 vs. Canucks

The Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks meet in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series Sunday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammates Shea Theodore, left, and Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Marc-Andre Fleury will make his first start in more than two weeks Sunday in Game 4 of the Golden Knights’ second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, Alberta.

Fleury last appeared in Game 3 of the team’s first-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks on Aug. 15. He stopped 26 shots in a 2-1 victory.

Sunday marks the second time coach Pete DeBoer has used both his goaltenders when the Knights play on back-to-back days. Robin Lehner posted his second shutout in three games Saturday, but DeBoer said Sunday morning the previous night’s performance wouldn’t affect his thinking.

The Knights lead 2-1 in the series.

“No difference,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got a plan, and we’re going to continue on (the) path that we know is the right one for our group.”

DeBoer has always insisted he will play both his goaltenders this postseason, especially because of the condensed schedule. The Knights and Canucks will play five times in seven days if their series goes seven games. The Knights’ depth advantage in net could keep both goaltenders fresh if the teams keep playing. Jacob Markstrom has played all 13 of Vancouver’s playoff games and has played on back-to-back nights twice.

“I just think back to backs are tough in this league, especially in the playoffs,” Knights left wing Nick Cousins said. “But, I mean, both teams are in the same boat. I feel with our style of play, we roll four lines, all the forwards can kind of come at them in waves and it’s an advantage for us. We got two starting goalies as well.”

Sunday will mark Fleury’s first start since his agent, Allan Walsh, created a stir over his client’s lack of playing time Aug 22. Walsh, in a since-deleted post on Twitter, published a photo of Fleury with a sword labeled “DeBoer” in his back.

DeBoer started Lehner nine times and Fleury twice in the playoffs before Sunday.

Fleury met with DeBoer and general manager Kelly McCrimmon to discuss the tweet and asked Walsh to take it down. DeBoer said Aug. 23 he was “100 percent” confident the incident was a settled matter.

Fleury is 2-0 this postseason with an .886 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average. The 35-year-old has a chance Sunday to move into sixth place all time in playoff wins. He has two years remaining on his contract with a $7 million annual cap hit.

Lehner is 7-2 in the playoffs with a .921 save percentage and 2.08 goals-against average. The pending free agent has given up more than three goals just once in 12 games with the Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.