55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Golden Knights series against San Jose Sharks postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2021 - 3:08 pm
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights’ series against the San Jose Sharks that was scheduled to begin Monday in Glendale, Arizona, was postponed by the NHL on Friday.

The teams were also scheduled to meet Wednesday at Gila River Arena with a limited number of fans in attendance. The league said the series will be rescheduled for later this season in San Jose, California.

The Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena was postponed after a player and a member of the Vegas coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocols.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was included on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences Thursday, though no new players were added to the list Friday.

The Knights said Friday that three members of the coaching staff are being isolated in connection with the league’s COVID protocols.

Pietrangelo’s inclusion doesn’t automatically mean he tested positive. Absences can be the result of a positive test, an unconfirmed positive test, mandatory isolation for symptomatic individuals, a required quarantine as a high-risk close contact or a mandatory quarantine because of travel or something else.

A member of the Knights’ coaching staff tested positive Tuesday, according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon, and the entire staff began self-isolating. The team closed its facility at City National Arena on Wednesday and has not practiced since.

The Knights are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 5 and 7 at T-Mobile Arena. The league has not announced whether those games will be postponed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
2
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
3
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
4
Retired Las Vegas police detective dies after battle with COVID-19
Retired Las Vegas police detective dies after battle with COVID-19
5
Westgate posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST
Westgate posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST