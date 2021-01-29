Golden Knights series against San Jose Sharks postponed

The Golden Knights’ series against the San Jose Sharks that was scheduled to begin Monday in Glendale, Arizona, was postponed by the NHL on Friday because of COVID issues.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The teams were also scheduled to meet Wednesday at Gila River Arena with a limited number of fans in attendance. The league said the series will be rescheduled for later this season in San Jose, California.

The Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena was postponed after a player and a member of the Vegas coaching staff entered the league’s COVID protocols.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was included on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences Thursday, though no new players were added to the list Friday.

The Knights said Friday that three members of the coaching staff are being isolated in connection with the league’s COVID protocols.

Pietrangelo’s inclusion doesn’t automatically mean he tested positive. Absences can be the result of a positive test, an unconfirmed positive test, mandatory isolation for symptomatic individuals, a required quarantine as a high-risk close contact or a mandatory quarantine because of travel or something else.

A member of the Knights’ coaching staff tested positive Tuesday, according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon, and the entire staff began self-isolating. The team closed its facility at City National Arena on Wednesday and has not practiced since.

The Knights are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 5 and 7 at T-Mobile Arena. The league has not announced whether those games will be postponed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

