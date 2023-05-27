Golden Knights’ series lead cut to 3-2 after loss to Stars

The Golden Knights lost to the Stars on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday with a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) as both teams crowd the net during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after Stephenson scored on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans are on their feet before their team takes the ice for Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by center Ivan Barbashev (49) Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) falls attempting to defend against Barbashev during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights crew on stage perform for the fans outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals versus the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is congratulated by the bench after he scored during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights parade travels through fans toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Dallas Stars congratulate Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, third from left, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) scores against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) with defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) assisting at the net in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate a score against the Dallas Stars in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights celebrate after center Chandler Stephenson (20) scored during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) eyes a puck as he attempts to split between Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and center Roope Hintz (24) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dameron Wood and Tori Wood wave at the passing Golden Knights parade before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Dallas Stars celebrate after center Luke Glendening (11) scored while Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) skates toward his bench during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) has a shot deflected by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights Knight Line Drumbots perform for the fans outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals versus the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) falls to the ice while skating against Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) as he heads for the net during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans gather outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) holds up the saved puck in his glove as the Dallas Stars and Knights scramble at the net during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan Louisa Moore sports a flamingo hate to complete the ensemble outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals versus the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) battle for the puck during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) takes down Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) with a check in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Golden Knights fan hits the button sending a Dallas Stars fan into the dunk tank water outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) can’t save a shot by Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, out of frame, while Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) watches the net during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves a shot by Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Knights center William Karlsson, left, and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) guard the net during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eileen Almaguer has her face painted with Golden Knights insignia before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) looks in another shot on goal by the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Dallas Stars fan is turned away at security unable to bring in her stuffed animals outside before the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) scores as he trips over Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reaches for another shot on goal by the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against a shot by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reacts to a score by the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 5 during Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates past the Golden Knights bench after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Right wing Ty Dellandrea scored two third-period goals and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The Stars, once down 3-0 in the series, forced a Game 6 on Monday at American Airlines Center. The two teams were tied 2-2 after two periods before Dellandrea struck twice in the span of 1:27. Right wing Luke Glendening and left wing Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Chandler Stephenson scored for the Knights, who lost two straight for the first time this postseason. The team, like Game 4, grabbed 1-0 and 2-1 leads but couldn’t make them hold up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.