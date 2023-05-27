Golden Knights’ series lead cut to 3-2 after loss to Stars
The Golden Knights lost to the Stars on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday with a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Final.
Right wing Ty Dellandrea scored two third-period goals and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
The Stars, once down 3-0 in the series, forced a Game 6 on Monday at American Airlines Center. The two teams were tied 2-2 after two periods before Dellandrea struck twice in the span of 1:27. Right wing Luke Glendening and left wing Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev and center Chandler Stephenson scored for the Knights, who lost two straight for the first time this postseason. The team, like Game 4, grabbed 1-0 and 2-1 leads but couldn’t make them hold up.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
