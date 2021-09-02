Golden Knights set roster for rookie camp this month

The Golden Knights are bringing some of their top prospects to City National Arena for the first time for their 2021 rookie camp.

The Henderson Silver Knights Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights will get to see many of their recent draft picks together for the first time when their rookie camp begins Sept. 15.

The Knights announced their roster for the camp Thursday, which features their entire 2021 draft class and many of their other top prospects. The players will participate in a rookie tournament in Arizona after practicing for a few days, playing the Coyotes on Sept. 17, the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 19 and the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 20. The Knights’ main training camp begins Sept. 22.

The team didn’t have a rookie camp last year, as it had a shortened training camp to get ready for its 56-game condensed schedule.

Among the familiar faces at City National Arena will be forward Peyton Krebs, the 17th overall pick in 2019. He played in four NHL games last season before fracturing his jaw and could compete for a roster spot.

Right wing Jack Dugan, who had 33 points in 37 games last season as an American Hockey League rookie, also will be there, as will defenseman Kaedan Korczak. The 20-year-old right shot was briefly on the Knights’ taxi squad last season and brings intriguing size at 6 feet 3 inches.

Those coming to City National Arena for the first time include defenseman Lukas Cormier, who is coming off an outstanding season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 2020 third-round pick had 54 points in 39 games and signed his entry-level contract in December.

All six selections in the 2021 draft will participate. That includes first-round selection Zach Dean, a center from the QMJHL, and second-round pick Daniil Chayka, a defenseman who is expected to spend the season in the Ontario Hockey League.

The most notable prospect not participating is 2019 first-round pick Brendan Brisson. The 19-year-old left wing is on campus at Michigan getting ready for his sophomore season.

