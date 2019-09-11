Golden Knights set to begin training camp

Fifty-three players received an invitation to camp, which begins Thursday with off-ice testing at City National Arena. The season opener is Oct. 2 against San Jose.

Golden Knights’ rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud smiles as he speaks to the media at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights defender Reid Duke shoots during the first day of development camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights Zach Whitecloud, left, and goalie Maxime Lagace defend Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, center, during team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Golden Knights’ trip to the Anaheim Rookie Faceoff is over. The main event begins Thursday.

That’s when the Knights’ training camp opens with off-ice testing at City National Arena. The team then has three weeks to prepare for the season opener against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Fifty-three players received an invitation to camp, but a maximum of 23 can appear on the opening-night roster. The Knights will bring 29 forwards, 17 defensemen and seven goaltenders to camp. They began the season with 12 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies last year and didn’t have a full roster until they called up right wing Tomas Hyka before their fifth game.

“It was too long of an offseason,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said last week. “I think everyone is super excited, and everyone looks in shape, so I think everyone can’t wait to start.”

The Knights will bring 19 players from their rookie camp to the main one, including all eight defensemen and all three goaltenders. The young blue liners’ performance will be one of the stories of camp, as Jake Bischoff, Dylan Coghlan, Nicolas Hague, Jimmy Schuldt and Zach Whitecloud will compete for a roster spot.

“We’re born to compete,” Whitecloud said. “Everyone competing for a spot knows that. You just go out there, you do what you have to do and what your role is and obviously try to make the best case for yourself.”

Other battles to watch include the bottom six, where forwards Brandon Pirri, Tomas Nosek, Nicolas Roy and others will vie for jobs at third line left wing and fourth line center, and backup goaltender, where Malcolm Subban will try to hold off newcomer Garret Sparks.

“Obviously, there’s a few spots open,” Marchessault said. “I think it’s healthy competition, and it’s good to have on the team. We know each other, we all know our roles and we’re ready to push each other and have a great year.

“I think we’ll be one of the teams to beat this year.”

McGinn signs with Chicago

The Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, announced Wednesday that they signed 29-year-old forward Tye McGinn to a contract.

McGinn, who had 12 points in 36 games with the Wolves last season, will attend Knights training camp.

