Golden Knights set to livestream final scrimmage Thursday

The last scrimmage of the Golden Knights’ development camp will stream live at 10 a.m. Thursday from City National Arena, the team announced.

Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson (24) defenseman Lukas Cormier (40) watch the puck during an AHL hockey game against the Tuscon Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans who are unable to make it out to City National Arena will get the chance to watch the final scrimmage of development camp Thursday.

The team announced it would stream the event live at 10 a.m. through its social media platforms.

Brian McCormack, Daren Millard and Ashali Vise will handle the commentary, and the trio is expected to be joined by team executives on the broadcast to share their thoughts on how the organization’s young players performed during development camp.

Select season ticket holders will comprise the live audience at City National Arena.

Thursday’s scrimmage marks the last of five days of on-ice activities for the organization’s prospects, including the players selected in last month’s draft and some of the top players in the system.

