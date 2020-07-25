Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore poised to excel in postseason

After a slow start, Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore quietly developed into one of the league’s best point-producing defensemen over the second half of the regular season.

NHL Network released its list of top 20 defensemen in the league this week, and Shea Theodore of the Golden Knights checked in at No. 20.

Yes, it’s a bit of a dubious ranking compiled by the network’s analysts and producers rather than an independent panel of voters. But it’s more evidence that Theodore is starting to gain recognition across the league.

And with the playoff spotlight shining brightly, Theodore could become one of the breakout stars of the NHL’s 24-team tournament.

“I just think both ends he’s better than advertised and better than I probably gave him credit for standing on an opposing bench,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s not the same player he was a year ago. Offensively, I thought he really took off prior to the pause and was a constant threat when he was on the ice. Defensively, he’s way better than people give him credit for and he takes a lot of pride in it.”

Theodore was beginning to hit his stride when the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He scored the winning goal in the Knights’ final two games in Calgary and Edmonton and quietly developed into one of the league’s best point-producing defensemen.

After a slow start that saw Theodore manage 12 points in his first 34 games, the 24-year-old’s production increased as he rounded into shape and began jumping into the offense more frequently.

From Dec. 13 until the pause went into effect, Theodore posted 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 37 games. His 0.92 points per game equates to a 75-point season over 82 games.

Only Nashville’s Roman Josi, a finalist for the Norris Trophy, had more points among defensemen during than span with 39 (nine goals, 30 assists).

Theodore thrived in DeBoer’s system, which encourages defensemen to join the rush, and saw his ice time increase along with his production. He played an average of 23:16 per game under DeBoer after averaging 21:47 through the first 49 games.

“It’s good to get some of that recognition, but at the same time that’s not in the front of my mind,” Theodore said. “I think the pause, it was a long time and a lot of us were unsure if we were going to return, but being able to skate over the past couple weeks, it’s been good.”

Theodore was diagnosed and treated for testicular cancer last summer, which contributed to his slow start to the regular season.

He was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy that goes to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey” but was not named one of the three finalists.

Theodore said despite the health risks, he didn’t seriously consider opting out of the NHL’s return to play.

“I’m here to win a Stanley Cup and to help my team out,” Theodore said. “I feel like the way our training staff has taken care of everything, they’ve taken every precaution that we can take. They’ve made it as safe as possible. That was an easy decision, I think, for myself and for a lot of guys.”

DeBoer has a track record of leaning on his top defensemen to play heavy minutes in the postseason, whether it was Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic in San Jose or Marek Zidlicky in New Jersey.

Theodore has seen time in practice on the penalty kill and could add those duties to his already full plate once the playoffs begin. The Knights meet Arizona in an exhibition game Thursday and open the round robin Aug. 3 against Dallas.

A strong showing this postseason could also put Theodore in line to be considered for selection to the Canadian Olympic team in 2022.

“I think that’s a good step for myself,” Theodore said. “Hopefully I can play some good hockey over the next little bit and get a look, at least.”

