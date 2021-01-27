Golden Knights’ shootout loss overshadowed by Pete DeBoer’s absence

Max Pacioretty notched a hat trick, but the Golden Knights lost 5-4 in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in a game that was overshadowed by the absence of coach Pete DeBoer.

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) battle for the puck as St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) and Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) get tripped up during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates with his team after scoring against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) jumps to avoid the puck as it flies past Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck while playing his former team, the St. Louis Blues, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks on while standing for the national anthem before an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Empty seats are seen behind the Golden Knights bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights take to the ice before playing the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) fight for the puck against St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) and center Tyler Bozak (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) stops the puck as Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) watch as the puck drops during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) moves the puck around St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shouts from the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Knights announced approximately two hours before opening faceoff their entire coaching staff would miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols and had started self-isolating “out of an abundance of caution.”

General manager Kelly McCrimmon was behind the bench for the Knights with assistance from Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros and his staff.

David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout for the Blues. Shea Theodore converted for the Knights against Jordan Binnington, but Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch were unable to beat the Blues goalie.

Mark Stone added three assists for the Knights and defenseman Alec Martinez finished with two assists. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who led the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019, had an assist in his first game against his former club.

Alex Tuch opened the scoring for the Knights at 3:17 of the first period before Perron responded with two goals for St. Louis, which led 3-1 after the first period.

Knights goalie Robin Lehner debuted his new equipment setup but allowed three goals on the first seven shots he faced.

