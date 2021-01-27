Golden Knights’ shootout loss overshadowed by Pete DeBoer’s absence
Max Pacioretty notched a hat trick, but the Golden Knights lost 5-4 in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in a game that was overshadowed by the absence of coach Pete DeBoer.
Max Pacioretty notched a hat trick, but the Golden Knights lost 5-4 in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in a game that was overshadowed by the absence of coach Pete DeBoer.
The Knights announced approximately two hours before opening faceoff their entire coaching staff would miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols and had started self-isolating “out of an abundance of caution.”
General manager Kelly McCrimmon was behind the bench for the Knights with assistance from Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros and his staff.
David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout for the Blues. Shea Theodore converted for the Knights against Jordan Binnington, but Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch were unable to beat the Blues goalie.
Mark Stone added three assists for the Knights and defenseman Alec Martinez finished with two assists. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who led the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019, had an assist in his first game against his former club.
Alex Tuch opened the scoring for the Knights at 3:17 of the first period before Perron responded with two goals for St. Louis, which led 3-1 after the first period.
Knights goalie Robin Lehner debuted his new equipment setup but allowed three goals on the first seven shots he faced.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.