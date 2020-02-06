Golden Knights show interest in acquiring Alec Martinez from Kings

The Golden Knights have shown interest in trading for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez ahead of the Feb. 24 deadline.

The Golden Knights are showing interest in a defenseman from a division rival ahead of the trade deadline.

Los Angeles Kings veteran Alec Martinez reportedly is on the trading block, and the Knights have looked at the 32-year-old as an option, a source confirmed Thursday.

Martinez is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and would allow coach Peter DeBoer to shuffle his top four or immediately plug the reliable 32-year-old into the left side of the Knights’ third defense pairing.

The Knights have three pending unrestricted free agents on defense, and Martinez is signed through the 2020-21 season with a $4 million salary cap hit.

According to CapFriendly.com, the Knights are projected to have approximately $750,000 in deadline cap space.

Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference and collecting assets as part of its rebuild ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

The Kings sent backup goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford to Toronto late Wednesday in exchange for forward Trevor Moore and two draft picks.

The Knights have extra draft picks in the second and third round in 2020 along with two additional second-round picks in 2021 that can be used in a deal to acquire Martinez.

The Knights heavily scouted the 6-foot-1-inch, 209-pound Martinez recently, sending director of player personnel Vaughn Karpan and pro scout Kelly Kisio to the Kings game at Arizona on Jan. 30.

Martinez is in his 10th season with the Kings, and his postseason experience would be a valuable addition.

In 36 games this season, Martinez has one goal and eight points. He has 62 goals and 198 points in 592 career games with Los Angeles and is known for scoring the Game 5 overtime winner against the New York Rangers that clinched the Stanley Cup in 2014.

