Golden Knights shut down again, face 3-1 series deficit

Dallas’ Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second period, and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) as Stars' Esa Lindell (23) defends during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) and Alec Martinez (23) celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) looks for the rebound and Stars' Jamie Oleksiak (2) defends during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) gives up a goal to Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, not seen, during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Jamie Oleksiak (2) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with teammates during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' John Klingberg (3) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Nick Cousins (21) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin bats the puck out of the air during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) reaches for the puck in front of Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Joel Hanley (39) and Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) battle in front of Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) looks for the rebound from Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) as Brayden McNabb (3) and William Karlsson (71) defend during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes the save on Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) is helped off the ice by goalie Anton Khudobin (35) after being injured during the first period of Game 4 of the team's NHL hockey Western Conference final against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) jumps to provide a screen and Stars' Esa Lindell (23) defends during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights center Nick Cousins (21) trips Stars center Jason Dickinson (18) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights centre Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Mark Stone (61) look for a rebound during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) checks Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nick Holden (22) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35), Stars' John Klingberg (3) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) look for a rebound during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammate Alexander Radulov (47) during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) watches as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) crashes into the net during second-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Knights trail 3-1 and are on the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven series, which continues Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stymied the Knights for the third time in the series.

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored a power-play goal in the second period to put the Knights ahead 1-0, but they were unable to tie the game in the third period with a five-on-three power play.

Joe Pavelski added a second-period goal for the Stars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

