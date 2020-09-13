Golden Knights shut down again, face 3-1 series deficit
Dallas’ Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second period, and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Stars on Saturday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.
The Knights trail 3-1 and are on the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven series, which continues Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stymied the Knights for the third time in the series.
Defenseman Alec Martinez scored a power-play goal in the second period to put the Knights ahead 1-0, but they were unable to tie the game in the third period with a five-on-three power play.
Joe Pavelski added a second-period goal for the Stars.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Series schedule
Game 1 — Stars 1, Golden Knights 0
Game 2 — Golden Knights 3, Stars 0
Game 3 — Stars 3, Golden Knights 2, OT
Game 4 — Stars 2, Golden Knights 1
Game 5 — 5 p.m. Monday (NBCSN)
Game 6 — 5 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSN)*
Game 7 — 6 p.m. Friday (NBCSN)*
*If necessary