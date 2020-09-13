86°F
Golden Knights shut down again, face 3-1 series deficit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2020 - 7:52 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2020 - 7:57 pm

Dallas’ Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second period, and the Golden Knights lost 2-1 to the Stars on Saturday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

The Knights trail 3-1 and are on the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven series, which continues Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stymied the Knights for the third time in the series.

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored a power-play goal in the second period to put the Knights ahead 1-0, but they were unable to tie the game in the third period with a five-on-three power play.

Joe Pavelski added a second-period goal for the Stars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

