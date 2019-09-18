Golden Knights shut down Avalanche 5-0 in preseason road victory
DENVER — Garret Sparks made 23 saves in his debut, and Brandon Pirri had two goals and an assist in the Golden Knights’ 5-0 victory over Colorado in a preseason game Tuesday at Pepsi Center.
Valentin Zykov had a goal and an assist, while Nic Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored.
Tomas Nosek added two assists for the Knights, who successfully killed all five Avalanche power plays.
The Knights continue the preseason at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face Los Angeles.
Preseason schedule
■ Sunday: Golden Knights 6, Arizona 2
■ Tuesday: Golden Knights 5, Colorado 0
■ Thursday: at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)
■ Saturday: at San Jose, 5 p.m.
■ Sept. 25: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
■ Sept. 27: vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
■ Sept. 29: vs. San Jose, 5 p.m. (NHL Network)
All games broadcast on KTNV-13