Golden Knights

Golden Knights shut down Avalanche 5-0 in preseason road victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2019 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2019 - 8:49 pm

DENVER — Garret Sparks made 23 saves in his debut, and Brandon Pirri had two goals and an assist in the Golden Knights’ 5-0 victory over Colorado in a preseason game Tuesday at Pepsi Center.

Valentin Zykov had a goal and an assist, while Nic Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored.

Tomas Nosek added two assists for the Knights, who successfully killed all five Avalanche power plays.

The Knights continue the preseason at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face Los Angeles.

