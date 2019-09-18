Golden Knights shut down Avalanche 5-0 in preseason road victory

Garret Sparks made 23 saves in his debut, and Brandon Pirri had two goals and an assist in the Golden Knights’ 5-0 preseason victory over Colorado.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates on the bench during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Sheldon Dries (15) moves the puck behind the net against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brett Lernout (8) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Alex Beaucage (74) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and Colorado Avalanche center Jayson Megna (12) chase the puck along the boards during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins (20) takes a shot on goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing A.J. Greer (24) moves the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brett Lernout (8) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — Garret Sparks made 23 saves in his debut, and Brandon Pirri had two goals and an assist in the Golden Knights’ 5-0 victory over Colorado in a preseason game Tuesday at Pepsi Center.

Valentin Zykov had a goal and an assist, while Nic Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored.

Tomas Nosek added two assists for the Knights, who successfully killed all five Avalanche power plays.

The Knights continue the preseason at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face Los Angeles.

