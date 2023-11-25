Golden Knights shut out at home by Coyotes

The Knights were shut out for the third time in six games and lost to Arizona at home on Saturday night despite allowing a season-low 18 shots on goal.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) battles at the net while Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) saves an attempted goal by Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) while Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone (53) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) dives toward the action while Coyotes defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (52) and Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skate for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) reaches for the puck against Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) monitors the puck while Coyotes center Alexander Kerfoot (15) passes and Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson skates around the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) fights Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) attempts a goal while Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi (50) reaches to block during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates with the puck before attempting a goal while Coyotes defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (52) looks ahead during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights take the ice before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena against the Coyotes on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clayton Keller knocked in a puck with 9:22 remaining in the third period to break a scoreless tie and help lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 2-0 road win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Logan Cooley won the puck from Brayden Pachal behind the net and fed it to the front of the net, where it deflected to Keller for an easy finish past a scrambling Logan Thompson.

Lawson Crouse added an empty-net tally for the Coyotes.

The Knights (14-5-2) were shut out for the third time in six games, despite allowing a season-low 18 shots on goal. It was the first time they have been shut out at home since Jan. 16 against Dallas.

Arizona (9-9-2) managed just 10 shots through the first two periods. Connor Ingram recorded 30 saves to earn his second-career shutout for the Coyotes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.