Golden Knights shut out at home by Coyotes
The Knights were shut out for the third time in six games and lost to Arizona at home on Saturday night despite allowing a season-low 18 shots on goal.
Clayton Keller knocked in a puck with 9:22 remaining in the third period to break a scoreless tie and help lift the Arizona Coyotes to a 2-0 road win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Logan Cooley won the puck from Brayden Pachal behind the net and fed it to the front of the net, where it deflected to Keller for an easy finish past a scrambling Logan Thompson.
Lawson Crouse added an empty-net tally for the Coyotes.
The Knights (14-5-2) were shut out for the third time in six games, despite allowing a season-low 18 shots on goal. It was the first time they have been shut out at home since Jan. 16 against Dallas.
Arizona (9-9-2) managed just 10 shots through the first two periods. Connor Ingram recorded 30 saves to earn his second-career shutout for the Coyotes.
